Police find illegal gun during robbery inquiry

(CNS): Police have seized yet another illegal handgun, which was found during a search they carried out in connection to a recent robbery, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has said. The illegal weapon was discovered just before 9am Tuesday, while police were at a residence in West Bay as a result of their inquiries into an armed robbery at Batabano Plaza last week. During the search at a residence in an undisclosed location in the district, the officers found a .380 semi-automatic handgun.

Despite the recovery of the gun, police said that no one has been arrested in relation to the firearm or the robbery investigation. This is the fifth illegal handgun that the police have seized since the start of the year and the second this month.

Meanwhile, police are again appealing to the public for information about the robbery, which happened at around 6:15am last Tuesday (10 April) as the store clerk was opening up the shop. The robber, who was said to have a dark complexion, wearing a blue cloth over his face and brandishing a firearm, snatched an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to call Detective Sergeant Taylor at 925-3075 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

