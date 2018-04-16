Police appeal for witnesses in fatal collision
(CNS): Officers investigating the death of Susan Simoy Sumalapao (56), who was killed on Thursday morning as she attempted to cross the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision to come forward. The investigators said they were interested in talking with some particular witnesses that were in a dark-coloured Chevrolet Avalanche that passed the area at the exact time of the collision.
Sumalapao was struck by a Ford Edge SUV on the southbound side of the highway just after the Yacht Club Roundabout at around 8am.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact PC 157 Thomas of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. If PC Thomas is unavailable, any other officers present can also assist. Calls after hours should be routed to the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Category: Local News, Police
The country is the Cayman Islands.
The year is 2018.
The road in question is a main thoroughfare.
There are regular reports of speeding and racing along these stretches.
The road is undoubtedly an escape route for SMB armed-robbers and car thieves.
Is there NO CCTV FOOTAGE for the police to review and come to a conclusion??
Ffs. Where did those spent millions go?
10
2
So do you want the bridge from camana bay or not? When this poor lady crossed a road and was hit you shout out about a cross over bridge. But when the cb bridge is being built it must be stopped. You can’t have it both ways. I hope they check the drivers phone to make sure he wasn’t on it.
8
1
Amazing feat of technology to build a major road between two, mile wide, shore lines and leave NO pedestrian crossings. Who would have thought that NRA would have thought before building?
30
12
Pretty sure the even the most loyal Dartonian can see that this is their fault. They should have built a pedestrian overpass for that death trap of a road. RIP lady and heal well young man.
28
20
I witnessed a certain large company building said highway and failing to include a way to get across it. Who do I give this information to.
22
11
Yeh, cos CIG roads are great, right? Get over yourself. RIP.
1
0
when last did you cross a US HIGHWAY
0
0
Such a beautiful smile. May she Sleep in Peace. God be with her family.
God grant peace to the young man involved as well and God be with him and his loved ones also. Cayman continue to be mindful of your speed. Don’t be aggressive drivers and also try to think for pedestrians. We want to avoid another tragedy for drivers and pedestrians.
31
0
God ? Wtf. Wake up.
This is a simple case of forgetting that people need to cross the road and people not paying attention while they drive. A god has nothing to do with that.
1
4
Everyone is entitled to their opinion so I don’t see why you coming for this person the devil must be residing in you for the word GOD to affect you in such a way. GOD is needed in every situation may GOD BE WITH YOU!
5
0
This isn’t the first time this lady has attempted to cross this highway, I’ve had to blow my horn at her twice in the past for trying to cross the road, similar instance as-well another vehicle was on the outer lane and didn’t see her as she stands in-line with a pole and you don’t see her until she steps onto the road. It’s unfortunate this has happened but I do believe others who have witnessed her attempting this same practice should speak up as-well.
26
9
Please be careful crossing these bypasses. Today I witnessed a girl maybe between age 9-12 walking her bike across the two which turn Into three lanes going southbound right after the Galleria roundabout. She would have had to wait there and cross the remaining two lanes which wouldn’t be as bad. The problem with crossing close to these roundabouts is that cars have reduced line of vision coming out of/ around them. Myself and another car were coming around about the head into the southbound lanes. The girl walking her bike had just cleared my left side lane and the person driving the car to my right who had also I believe just come around the roundabout had to stop I believe go allow her to complete her crossing.
Please, please NRA let’s put up some more cross overheads or underpasses to help people who do not have vehicles get safely across. She may have been a CIS pupil.
CPHS/St Ignatius – really need a shared cross walk on Walkers Road with crossing lights there. Accident waiting to happen. CIFEC opposite Vampt have one but it’s sort of faded into the road – also proper cross lights the pupils can press there would help them as often people do not stop.
We have to do better for our most vulnerable members of society.
4
0
It’s YOUR job to also pay attention and let pedestrians safely cross the road. Or is the road only for you ?
2
1
What?! So people can just cross the road blindly and put all the responsibility on car drivers? Grow up. It’s both parties’ jobs!!
2
1
Then slow down.
1
1
You know people can be killed on impact at 30mph right? The man couldn’t have been speeding, it was literally just off the roundabout! Stop blaming him when this woman clearly did not check the road carefully before jumping out in front of the cars.
2
0
Please do! That poor man has to suffer as well …
3
0
Do a favour..go to the police station and talk to them. They need witness to find how why and what happen. You said you saw her before walking across road.
7
0