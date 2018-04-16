Police appeal for witnesses in fatal collision

(CNS): Officers investigating the death of Susan Simoy Sumalapao (56), who was killed on Thursday morning as she attempted to cross the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision to come forward. The investigators said they were interested in talking with some particular witnesses that were in a dark-coloured Chevrolet Avalanche that passed the area at the exact time of the collision.

Sumalapao was struck by a Ford Edge SUV on the southbound side of the highway just after the Yacht Club Roundabout at around 8am.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact PC 157 Thomas of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. If PC Thomas is unavailable, any other officers present can also assist. Calls after hours should be routed to the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

