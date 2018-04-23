(CNS): With no apparent improvement in the mismanagement of garbage collection on Grand Cayman, the deputy opposition leader has begun a petition urging government to address the major failings at the Department of Environmental Health and re-instate twice weekly collections. Alva Suckoo, the member of Newlands, one of the worst affected constituencies, said that he has resorted to the petition because the problem has been ongoing for what he described as “an unacceptable amount of time”.

Speaking to CNS about the petition, which has the backing of his opposition colleagues and was launched last week, Suckoo said everyone was running out of patience.

“No one can argue that the opposition has not been patient and supportive of the government’s claims to be getting this resolved, however I am also aware that many of my constituents are now at the end of the road with being patient,” he said. “The unreliable collection of trash, which can contain blood, feces, rotting food and other sources of bacteria and viruses, is a growing health risk for these islands. That threat is compounded by the fact that dogs, cats, chickens and iguanas are spreading this material around, making the current situation intolerable and extremely unsafe.”

Suckoo commended the men and women who show up early in the morning, every day, to go out and collect the garbage and said they work extremely hard, but problems with long-term absenteeism, equipment failures and non-payment of overtime has demotivated DEH personnel.

“Management needs to step up and deal with non-performing staff, but also ensure that the department has the resources in place to do the job. We are still uncertain where the new trucks are, and I am told that the ministry may be asking for more cash for trucks or equipment at the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly,” Suckoo stated. “It is also a concern that three of the newest and largest trucks were sent to the Sister Islands, leaving two smaller trucks which are inadequate for Grand Cayman, and as of today they only have two working trucks, and they are once again behind schedule.”

He said that problems surrounding staffing levels are being compounded by the diversion of some garbage collection staff to other jobs at the landfill. “It is safe to say the staff feel they are being set up for failure. The bigger question we must get answers to is why,” Suckoo added.

One of the major problems facing the Department of Environmental Health is that the director has been on some form of enforced or unofficial leave for almost six months in the face of mounting speculation that the ministry is attempting to oust him. His mysterious disappearance and the unexpected departure of the deputy director, along with the poor morale among the team and mismanagement at the ministry level are believed to be the cause of the failures in the collection service.

Whatever the cause, for many months residents in various districts have experienced intermittent garbage collection and piles of rubbish around residential areas and public garbage collection points are becoming increasingly common sight. The petition is asking for twice weekly collections to resume immediately and for an urgent review of the DEH.

The concern that the DEH is not managing even the weekly collections means that the air pollution is now a major concern, as the odour from rotting garbage quickly permeates neighbourhoods. The growing piles of garbage are also having a negative impact on the tourism sector, as some visitors have been posting comments on travel sites about Cayman’s “trash” problem.

Suckoo hopes that public support for his petition will force government to act decisively and sort out the underlying cause of the break-down in one of the islands’ most important public services.

Sign the on-line petition here.

