Pedestrian killed on ETH

(CNS): Emergency services are on the scene of a fatal collision along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, where it appears a woman has been knocked down and killed, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The RCIPS released a short statement at about 8:15 this morning, stating that police, fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene close to the Yacht Club and asked drivers to avoid the area as southbound traffic had been blocked. However, there were tailbacks all the way to West Bay as drivers were already en route to work.

Southbound traffic on ETH by the Kimpton has been blocked and police are diverting southbound traffic into the northbound lane to enable motorists to travel through to George Town. Police ask for the public’s patience as they manage traffic at the scene.

At this time police can confirm that the victim in the collision was a female pedestrian.

Category: Local News