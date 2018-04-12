Pedestrian killed on ETH
(CNS): Emergency services are on the scene of a fatal collision along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, where it appears a woman has been knocked down and killed, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The RCIPS released a short statement at about 8:15 this morning, stating that police, fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene close to the Yacht Club and asked drivers to avoid the area as southbound traffic had been blocked. However, there were tailbacks all the way to West Bay as drivers were already en route to work.
Southbound traffic on ETH by the Kimpton has been blocked and police are diverting southbound traffic into the northbound lane to enable motorists to travel through to George Town. Police ask for the public’s patience as they manage traffic at the scene.
At this time police can confirm that the victim in the collision was a female pedestrian.
Why is not the designer/builder of the road considered responsible. You build a f’ing road with no way to cross it on foot? Step up and tell me why. How much money did you save? Make the roads crossable or buy everyone a car or roast in hell. Sheesh.
There is nothing wrong with cayman roads. It is the driver responsible to drive carefully and look around you all times. There is so many cars spun off at roundabout at the Ritz is due people are not driving thinking and carefully!
I read a lot of “blaming the victim” in this blog. Lots of concern for the drivers pain when the woman is dead.
Not impressed with the soulless lack of compassion for who ever videoed that accident and placed it on social media. It concerns me that there are people in this community that do not understand just how wrong that is. They reply it is done world wide. But this is a small community of 60,000 and it saddens and disgusts me. I heard at a night club murder scent photos were also taken AND SHARED. That is foul in a “Christian” country. LOL
A lot of people have made good points in this tragedy to the Lady . But no one has made any solutions. I have to believe that alot that can be done to prevent the next death from happening again .
Why don’t we all just slow down and use our common sense and respect for other road users. Why aren’t we screaming at the NRA about making these NEW ROADS more safer and more friendly for everyone .
There’s is many issues that needs to be addressed in the roads safety and the Government needs to address them , and enforce them harshly. I don’t mean handing out tickets that never get paid , I mean pay on site or go to jail, then those kind of people understand really fast .
Just look at the school bus passing Law , and pedestrian crossings , and speed limits . Do everyone obey and comply with them ? NO . So then to make it safe for everyone, then we must all comply by the rules/Laws . Make those senseless road users understand that a good new road doesn’t mean that you have to go faster, and think that you’re the only one on it and using it .
It is very sad to see someone die like this. It is both unfortunate for the deceased and for the driver. I actually almost hit the same lady a couple of weeks ago in the exact same spot. I was not speeding as I am sure the driver today was not speeding. She was crossing right at the exit of the roundabout. I came very close to hitting her myself. You cannot possibly be going that fast coming out of the round about. I don’t think for a second that the driver today should be charged. Not his fault that this happened. This could have been any of us. Speed is not a factor here. If people are crossing there is an obvious need for a pedestrian foot bridge. Sorry for the family that lost their loved One, at the end of the day it was her fault not the drivers. He should not be charged. I hope he Wasn’t, but I heard that he was. Like I said earlier, I almost hit her a couple of weeks ago. So, she was doing this more than once. It is very unfortunate. There is a requirement for a foot bridge. That will help to avoid these scenarios. The driver does not deserve to be charged here. It’s not his fault.
Well said!!
I agree. I would like to see the court system take into consideration that the driver has to live with it and that is the worst punishment. Honestly. Poor guy.
12
This situation is devastating for all involved.
However, drivin defensively could have avoided this tragedy.
It’s quite easy to survive thousands of jaywalkings a year in non-pedestrian areas without special footbridges or crosswalks. Success can be credited to looking both ways before crossing, gauging closure of surrounding traffic, waiting for a suitable opening, and adjusting pace as required. Worth noting that none of those time-tested success strategies involve use of a phone. Like you said, very sad indeed that this avoidable accident occurred.
That’s the problem. Government love building roads but give no thought to pedestrians at all. Traffic lights and crossings on big roads and crossings like this would provide better traffic flow and safe places for pedestrians to cross.
Poor lady. Here’s a controversial idea though; how about letting the police investigate before assuming that the driver was speeding or in any other way negligent.
Cayman police don’t know anything about proper investigation. Asking or requesting for them to do so is wasted time!
That’s so true.
Poor, poor lady but how about you let the police investigate before you start blaming the driver for speeding and giving your ”solutions”. FWIW the bridge is supposed to be a pedestrian underpass when it’s finished.
Where there is no vision the people will perish.
We have been expanding lanes and improving infrastructure with little or no regard for pedestrians. The few cross walks with flashing lights have been put in place with haste often after a devastating collision involving pedestrians.
However, we still do not have a real plan or solution for our pedestrians who are faced with the challenge of crossing multiple lanes of fast moving traffic at some roundabouts.
Yup, need pedestrian bridges. They should’ve put those in instead of crossings anyway as they are much safer. Even “3rd” world countries I’ve been to have pedestrian bridges on roads with more than two lanes.
16
There’s a tunnel right there under the road, just needs access. What good is a pedestrian bridge without a sidewalk?
7
So that Caymanians can do what we are renown for, incessantly complaining about anything new
This is very sad. May God bless the families involved.
There need to be a LAW with TEETH that prohibits the filming of accidents or death or crime scene . Must have respect for them and their families. This is not the way the family should find out. I say make the penalty with a heavy find and imprisonment.
Time to get serious about this. If not the families should sue.
I agree the video was disrespectful. I am hoping we can all come together as a community and support the families of ALL people involved, as I can’t imagine their pain.
I disagree, maybe the shock value of the video will stop other motorists from speeding, texting and not paying attention.
As long as the video is sent out and has a warning saying graphic content its up to the user to look,
However, this should not have been released so soon, respect needs to be shown, not the best way to find out your wife has died.
We can’t have a society that has censorship,
Censorship and discretion are two different things. What if that was your mother lying in the road? Would you still stand by your “shock value statement”
Kind of surprised at all of the comments indicating the problem here is pedestrians crossing the highway and that the solution should be to make it illegal.
Pedestrians get hit on this island all the time regardless of whether they are on a side street/highway or sidewalk (that lawyer that hit those tourists).
Perhaps we should propose a ban on walking and make it illegal to do so? God forbid that motorists put their phones down and slow down.
I understand what you are saying. Honestly, in my opinion, there is a bit of fault in both drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. We all use the road in one way or another but no matter a driver, cyclist or pedestrian we should all be careful and take caution when operating a vehicle or deciding to cross the street.
I think some of the ‘blame’ being placed here on pedestrians is that she really should not have been on this particular road to cross. It is a highway essentially and in bigger countries like the UK or the US pedestrians would never be on those types of roads in the first place. Honestly, I think a lot of this has to do with how spread out everything on the island is and how difficult it is to be a pedestrian on this island. I do not know the particulars of this accident, but I can imagine she may have needed to cross to get to a job and as this is the road that connects WB to GT now, it is impossible to be a pedestrian. You have to own a car or get on the bus, or it seems risk your life.
I do feel for the poor man that hit her, because he clearly did not see her. I don’t think anyone said he was on his phone. Yes, this is a problem too, but I don’t think this applicable in this particular scenario.
It is just a horrible accident that has forever affected two families. Condolences to all involved.
This poor mans life is now ruined due to the carelessness of the pedestrian.
You will NEVER catch me crossing the road on a busy highway such as this nor crossing the road at a roundabout!!!!! Not clever
How else do u suggest she should cross the road there? Fly? I do think there’s is a pedestrian crosswalk for miles.
There is no designated pedestrian crossing anywhere along ETH. It’s a gauntlet day in and day out. the allowed speed is 40mph so you can imagine most drivers are doing 35-80. Park your car along that road from 4.30pm and you see the F1 dry run.
The only time people slow down is when they see police lights or cars on the road but then speed up once they drive past. There needs to be a dedicated traffic dept that have time and interest to address traffic issues.
Yes, let’s forget the woman whose life was lost and a family that is grieving. Clearly we should blame the pedestrian. It’s not about what you would do, it’s what has been done, something that could have likely happened to anyone. Now we need to take a step forward and see how best we can fix the issue (being that we have busy highways/roads that require pedestrian overpasses etc) so this does not happen again.
Are you serious?
Well you are lucky you are privileged enough to be in a situation where you can choose not to do such things.
Your comment is without any regard for life and decency.
What will you be blamed for when your life on this earth ends
…do you feel how cruel that question is?
walk bridges are needed!
just like the one at the hyatt that is never used. put in crossings.
You can’t have a crossing on a four lane road, it defeats the purpose. The one at they hyatt isn’t used because it isn’t obvious where to go into it. It was never meant to be a public crossing.
Sure you can with an island in the middle. No different to crossing 2, 2 lane roads.
But it defeats he purpose of a highway as a crosswalk slows traffic just like the one by GAb, should’ve been a bridge as it kills traffic.
You know what’s sad, that the person who died can’t take responsibility for her actions.
She made a very poor decision to cross at a horrible spot, and she paid with her life.
Please understand, I am not being in-compassionate, I only wish for people to be street-smart when they are walking, riding, or driving.
Drivers sometimes have no-where to go, and not enough time to stop for someone who just steps out in the main road, which has a speed limit of 40 mph and no pedestrian crossing in site.
We clearly can see from this accident, that the driver was not drunk, was on the way to work and obviously travels on this road everyday; this is horrible for all involved.
No-one wins in this case. Everyone will lose something, and some have lost someone.
Totally agree with this. I have to drive that road daily and the number of times I have to slam on my brakes because pedestrians choose to “just go for it” and run across the road. As a driver, your first concern is the pedestrian, then you worry that the car behind you hasn’t noticed your brakes in time and will go slamming into the back of your car and maybe ends up killing you! This is NOT the driver’s fault. The road is unsafe for pedestrians, and a footbridge is needed. I wish people would stop blaming that poor driver, this could’ve been anyone.
I hope the driver’s phone is checked for activity around the time of the incident.. As for the movie ghouls, it has long been the custom of locals to stop and gawp at an accident
Right, custom of locals. So in your home country no one ever whips out a smart phone and records car accidents. I guess all the videos on YouTube were posted by Caymanians. Got it.
Only ghouls.
Not just “locals” this happens in all countries. It’s called human nature.
Its better described as inhumane nature.
Errr heard of “rubber necking”? That term didn’t originate in Cayman.
To further my comments, I would like to add that other cities have implemented a partial shutdown of their main roads early Sunday morning for families to use/cyclists to use. Since it’s a main artery, we could consider shutting one lane of the highway early Sunday morning. At least we can use it safely.
And please stop sharing the video/commenting. It’s seriously messed up. Imagine if that was someone you knew or were close to.
I don’t agree, I think there should just be proper cycle lanes or even cycle paths that aren’t connected to the roads, they could be naturally shaded so maybe more people would ride bikes.
That was exactly the point of that bridge in the original Kimpton/Four Seasons/Yacht Club plan.
We could make it short and wish for the perfect world
Please do not walk or run beside the roads. I see this on a daily in South Sound, Newlands bypass, Shamrock road etc…. there is no walkway and people just run on the side of the road with hundreds of cars passing by, some do this at 5pm traffic and running with their back to traffic too!!! Please use common sense, it will only take one distracted driver to run you over!
Are you kidding? Where do you expect people to run/ walk/ get their exercise if they plan to go more than half a mile? The onus is on the driver of the potential death trap to make sure that the roads are safe for all road users.
However, many cyclists and runners/ walkers are unnecessarily endangering themselves by not using the road sensibly/ legally (such as cyclists on the sidewalk, or cycling into oncoming traffic). The police really need to do more to ensure the road safety of all users and speeding fines are only part of a very big problem.
So I take it you don’t exercise?
The government provides a few walking tracks where you can exercise, or the gym or there are sidewalks on SMB. Don’t exercise on a four lane highway.
Oh shut up, this is a free country. Public roads are just that PUBLIC!
Yes public roads are just that roads for cars not people. If this country is so free why can’t I dance on a Sunday?
remember cars don’t go to the morgue
Err what? The roads are not just for cars, where there is no pedestrian path people are entitled to walk on the road and it is drivers that also have to exercise caution. For goodness sake Cayman law even protects cows on the road!
I am sure the hi tech CCTV camera system on the roundabout will show exactly what happened……………………….
We need to get Dart to build a pedestrian bridge every 100 yards on these roads.
Don’t know about that but it should be a law that wherever a circle goes in a safe way to cross it is also provided.
People are constantly crossing this highway and there is just no safe passage. One wrong move and you are walking into a car. Not sure what can be done about this problem but better planning was needed for pedestrian and cyclist safety. Don’t be too quick to blame the driver, from what I know of he was avoiding another driver when he hit her. Wait until the facts are out before tossing accusations.
I am desperately sorry for the family of the deceased.
I cannot even begin to imagine your pain.
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your loved one.
Well said. It’s a pity this isn’t the only comment.
There are bad drivers in every country, we can’t fix that. But we can certainly reduce speed limits, build roads that do not encourage further bad driving, enforce laws, etc.
The stretch of highway from Batabano Road all the way to Camana Bay is lethal, day and night. It’s a racing strip, simple….
Many cars simply ignore the laws, they under-take/over-take at whim…they cut the roundabouts to keep the ‘racing line’…..these roundabouts are not round, people can’t navigate them well even at slow speeds…..its a mess.
The obvious thing to do is build 4 or 5 cross walks/bridges;
also, put in traffic lights – all the way along, have people stop even when no traffic coming.
CIG need to SLOW US DOWN. All of us…all over the Island.
A life is worth more than the 2 minutes you’re shaving off your time by thinking you’re Mario Andretti…leave earlier.
it is not the roads it is people that cause accidents
The comments in reply to the article a few days ago regarding the number of speeding tickets indicate part of the problem. The fact that many people seem to think that it would be safe to make this road a 50 or 65mph speed limit is indicative of the way that many people drive on these new roads (and I am not saying that this is what this driver was doing). The fact is that there are smaller roads joining this road – plenty of them with bends or bridges right before them which prohibit joining traffic from pulling out safely when drivers are not sticking to the speed limit. It is a simple fact that road calming measures and additional costs wouldn’t be needed if people would drive within the law and the law were being upheld by the police in a consistent manner. Government should be making money out of these idiots, not spending more on red lights that they will ignore…
It seems that road signs are now no longer effective unless they are flashing anyway (what is it with those awful flashing Stop signs that are popping up in various places?).
As a resident of Snug Harbour, I am very interested to learn how I am supposed to walk to Seven Mile Beach or West Bay Road without crossing the Esterly Tibbets.
It is almost as though you have spewed garbage onto the keyboard with out actually thinking it through.
it is your risk good luck
I was thinking the exact same thing. It has been increasingly more difficult to be a pedestrian out of Snug Harbour. Now what do we do?!?!??
@ Concerned of Jennifer Drive. Sorry, but you could just drive to the beach like many of us do.
Not everyone can drive
a taxi will be cheaper than the morgue
I don’t own a car . Your move.
You don’t, unfortunately the government has not put in a way for you to walk to 7mb so you have to go in a car. Do you think in the states or other big countries people go and cross 10 lane highways because they need to walk to the other side?
take your car then walk from the carpark to the beach, seems to be the Cayman way all these new roads with no footpaths, how were they allowed to be built like that?
when last you used a footpath on a US HIGHWAY
I have mixed feelings about the video being circulated. I understand that publicly recording the aftermath of the accident and deceased person is in poor taste, but it serves as a serious reminder to all of us to drive respectively and cautiously at all times. My heart aches for the deceased and I pray that God be with her soul. I also pray for everyone involved as this affects the whole community. Please everyone, be safe and drive with others in mind.
Another problem is the lack of drivers using their indicators and using the wrong lanes on the roundabouts. I almost hit a vehicle going all the way round the roundabout in the outside lane – wrong lane and not using his indicators and not looking to see where the other vehicles were
People who video these horrific scenes and pass them on to others, not having any respect for the person’s grieving family, SHOULD be prosecuted for it.
This accident could have happened to any of us driving the West Bay Bypass this morning or any time of the day whether you are speeder or not. This highway is not pedestrian friendly for you to get from one side to the next, to get to work into Yacht Club or any other work establishments along that highway, being dropped by a bus coming from Town direction and vice versa all the way down this highway, where pedestrians are trying to pass a busy highway regardless if you are doing the speed, below the speed or above the speed set for this highway at 40mph. You have pedestrians trying to get to and from work from Yacht Club, Seafire, Governors Harbour all the way up to the Holiday Inn or Sunshine Suite, trying to run across both sides of the highway to get to work from getting off the bus or trying to catch the bus from work. This was an accident waiting to happen! I have witnessed this same lady doing this suicide stunt morning after morning, where the bus drops her off on the lanes heading in to West Bay, she runs across to the median and waits till she thinks its clear to run across to the Yacht Club. I have had to blow well in advance to give these pedestrians heads up, prior to them taking that step of the median due to simply its just busy and you are moving fast, you have to be cognizant of other cars using the road with you to have to stop abruptly that could cause someone to run into you, or swerve to avoid from hitting them or another car. It is a daring act and you should not even try to cross until you do not see any cars in your 100 yards of sight away. The young guy was not out to hurt that woman or anyone with his car this morning, he was going to work like the rest of us was doing this morning…sad sad all around! My heart goes for both of them today and their families.
Condolences to the lady and her family and friends. Unfortunately she did have a habit of crossing at this unsafe location.
Thoughts to the driver too.
Another scary sight is the man that walks across that same road near Raleigh Quay along with his kid in a stroller and 2 or 3 dogs on a leash. Its Dangerous for him and drivers.
NRA needs to put (safe) overhead walk ways in. Stop buses (including school buses) dropping people on bends, in front of intersections, or anywhere other than a designated safe bus stop. And get rid of the equally dangerous “push a button flashing light” pedestrian crossing. The tourists push a button and walk without checking or giving cars time to stop. A hump and zebra crossing would be more effective.
But most of all road users SLOW DOWN one and all! Leave earlier, enjoy the ride and respect all road users. It will save your hearts too!
Walking across the highways should also be illegal in the Cayman Islands.
So people without cars should just stay home? Typical Caribbean response to pedestrians and cyclists…you don’t own the road just because you’re in a car!!!
Your comment is terrible and I hope you have a horrible day.
I think they meant that everywhere else in the world (where common sense is a thing) does not permit pedestrians on their highways, because it is unsafe (as seen today here). There need to be footbridges or some safe way for pedestrians to cross. They didn’t mean NO pedestrians, good lord. Try and read nah?
nowhere in the world is it safe to cross a highway
it is your risk good luck
You can use public transport or a taxi. What would a non-caribbean response be? Can you walk across highways in England or Canada or the US? All non-caribbean countries?
There’s putting your life in wreckless drivers hands!
how do you propose people cross the road then, rent a car to cross the street?
SLOW DOWN WHEN YOU ARE DRIVING, that’s the solution
You do know that people die when hit at 30mph and 40mph right? The speed here was not the problem. The pedestrian was careless (I’ve seen her cross many times before and she would just run out without proper consideration)… the road needs to have footbridges or something too.
Stupid comment. How about providing pedestrian crossings!
how many pedestrian crossings is enough
Pedestrians would need a safe place to cross before that could happen, more crossings, bridges, and underpaths are needed on the busy dual carriageways.
If you put crossings and lights on this road which is essentially classified as a highway then the speed limit will have to be reduced. You are much more likely to survive being hit at 25 than at 40. People are doing 50+ on this road.
The problem is in fact that we had no foresight into how pedestrians would get around once this highway was built. We just let Dart do what he wanted and gave him his big highways.
maybe Dart could try some underground TUNNELS next time
When the US put them across their highways we will follow
Couldn’t agree more! But I guess the issue is that there is nowhere for pedestrians to cross anywhere around there. As much as I hate the look of them, I think a footbridge may be necessary? Or maybe a walkway under that bridge?
There is a walkway under that bridge! It just doesn’t connect to anything
job under construction
The speeding tickets of late are a good start. I hope that police giving such tickets are even more prevalent.
If someone offers to share with you the video of what happened after, or asks you to watch it, please say no. If it’s not looked at, it won’t be shared.
a little too late for that …
Or, slap their face.
It really is too dangerous to jog on that highway! Drivers in general either are not sensitive to other road users..that is.. the culture of drivers in Cayman is NOT to drive defensively.
Plus we have a special situation where a lot of drivers are from other parts of the world and are not familiar with driving on the left or using the many roundabouts properly..put it all together and you get some seriously dangerous roads in Cayman!
This situation can’t support the healthy habit of joggers and walkers who want to use the road for exercise. I would not recommend it at this time.
The police don’t seem to have the resources to constantly combat the bad habits of drivers (speeding and phone use)..and sadly that is the only solution. The police constantly need to be giving tickets to any one on the phone and any one speeding, do so and things will improve, not to mention the increase in government revenue!
Very little consideration is given to pedestrians and cyclists with new roads and roundabouts. It is very sad that yet another life has been lost and a family left devastated. God rest her soul.
Given what she was dressed in, it seems pretty clear that she was not jogging. In any event there is a dedicated cycle lane on that stretch of road (40mph limit), so there is no good reason that it cannot be a safe mixed use stretch for motor traffic, cyclists, joggers and regular pedestrians.
Yeah it’s the fault of the runners that drivers can’t stay within the white lines and not stray into the bike lanes. You are basically saying that because people can’t follow the law that no bikers or runners can use the roads. How about p nalusing drvers for breaking the law than saying innocent people can’t use the roads for recreation b cause our motorists are not law abiding.
Oh and BTW this was not a jogger – a pedestrian crossing the road. You going to say now that no one should cross the road because of drivers bad habits? You do realize you are suggesting punishing everyone because some people can’t follow the rules.
we need to remember what will go to the morgue
The person that filmed the aftermath needs to be publicly shamed; absolutely disgusting; have some respect for the family of the deceased.
I have said before: I just hope whenever my time comes, whatever way it happens, that it is not in public. So many, usually hailing from certain Caribbean islands, find that normal to do…
It’s disgusting. Big problem here. No privacy or respect whatsoever. It’s a race to see who can get the video to CMR or CIFBNP. Or who can get the most gruesome video to show their buddies.
Um, not only a problem in Cayman. Sorry but won’t allow you to generalize about Cayman like that.
Literally, every developed Country has this issue because of the advancements of technology over the years, people are naturally inclined to “catch” everything on film. It’s become instinctive for most people with a smart phone……I.E. take picture, shoot video, POST. It’s habitual for people.
We all are quick to grab our phone no matter the situation. Let’s just be fair about that fact please.
what if the video was a burglary of your property?
Why is the video up and not given to police immediately? I mean, I know why, it just blows my mind how inconsiderate people are here.
You don’t need permission to film in public, it’s not against the law to do so. The person filming this did nothing wrong. It’s not like they consumed marijuana in public, it’s perfectly legal to film.
A lot of stuff is legal but I still wouldn’t do it because I’m not a dick.
Everyday I travel the ETH in the morning and many, many, many drivers pass my 35-40 mph car at 60 – plus mph. I started to look at the drivers and 90% are males on the way to construction sites. Most of Caribbean origin. So this is ultimately CIGs fault for not having effective policing and driver testing. Now a family mourns forever because some wreckless stupid driver was speeding and passing. 6:30am today at the Bobby Thompson Way stop light a black SUV being driven by a black male went around the light through the turn lanes to avoid stopping. Probably all coked up after a nighttime drop offs out east. Shift work is about production and if only RCIP could get their S&!T straight they could have both LPH and ETH policed every morning with shift workers having radar guns, or CAMERASD for that matter; issuing $500 fines. $500 fines save lives. Rest in peace female pedestrian.
Why don’t you let the family bury her and appreciate that it may not be this particular driver’s fault but yet will likely have to see a psychologist to deal with this horrific accident, before making your stupid and ignorant assumptions while the blood hasn’t even been cleaned from the road??
why don’t you get you head out of your ASS! the dude killed a person today.
LOL! Those construction workers you are trying to blame are already at work by the time you roll out of bed.
Those guys are at work before 7A dingdong.
yo dindong! reread the article………. 6:30 mate!
Accident was not at 630. More like 8
Sitting in traffic after the crash, on west bay road, and a motorcyclist zooms by, at god knows what speed, right beside all the cars stuck in traffic…the stupidity is unreal, at it puts everyone on the road at risk.
11:27 & 11:30 READ 11:31’s posts!
No one will ever know what the true speed he was travelling at. However, i can assure you that when you are at a complete stop and someone drives/rides by at 20 – 25 mph, it will seem a lot faster.
Just to make sure i understand you, are you saying that motorcycles should wait behind a car in traffic and that they have no right to pass if there is space? Just asking because when i used to ride (responsibly), while trying to pass traffic people could not stand to see me pass them and would swerve into my path. If you are one of those persons, i truly hope you change your way of thinking because you could be in the same situation as the guy that hit the pedestrian, the only difference is you will in deeper S*&t.
There is a difference between going past cars and speeding past. Motorbikes often don’t travel the speed limit or under when need be.
@10:48 am. This was a very sad event and yes, and driving in this country has a lot of room for improvement. But when you include “black male” in your comments, along with negative disparaging remarks such as being “coked up”, well sir there is a history of that type of thing which you are no doubt aware of. Race is not a factor, so please leave race out of it. Thanks.
And before any commenters here retort “Well just look at who occupies North Ward”, I should remind you that you are in the Caribbean, a predominantly “black” society. The police, the fire service, the EMTs , the guy that fixes your car, your AC, your dishwasher, the guy that made your jerk chicken last weekend, your health care professionals, etc. They are “black males” too. So when if you have a heart attack out on the back nine at Safe Haven, it’ll probably be a black male that comes and takes you to the hospital, and it’ll probably be a black male that treats you when you get there. Do you really want to disparage them?
12:01. Those are facts. sorry you took them as racist remarks….but they are facts. I’m black.
Wait, where are these facts? The fact that the SUV driver you saw was a drug dealer? Sorry, where were the facts there? You were assuming the guy was a drug dealer based on his driving (ok, fair enough) AND because he was black.
You also mention that while you’re staring at these drivers, you can tell that they’re mostly “Caribbean origin”… which facts did you use here exactly? I wasn’t aware people wore labels on their heads/cars stating where they’re from? Or was it their Rasta hats that gave them away? *eyeroll*
Here’s an idea: how about you spend less time profiling drivers and spend more time focusing on your driving/the road, you know, in case a pedestrian unexpectedly runs in front of you and you’re too busy figuring out where a driver is from. Just an idea.
@12:01 pm Perfect response
Honorable Premier and Honorable Hew, please get to the bottom of this and correct all these speeding fools driving around.
Are you serious?! You honestly think you can blame speeding on a particular profession, race, gender or colour!? Get over yourself!
10.48 were you there and did you witness this terrible accident? Then stop jumping to conclusions about the driver of the vehicle who hit this unfortunate lady.
When we allow these so called experts to come to our island and dismantle our traffic, crime, drug task force etc etc … this the outcome.,, sad sad sad. What a stinking sick mess we have.
Wow… what an ignorant statement… no matter what the driver’s gender, race OR occupation, no one deserves the way he, and the pedestrian’s family, must be feeling right now. Do everyone a favour and take your narrow-mindedness elsewhere: perhaps the garbage?
How on earth do you know this driver was “stupid” or “speeding and passing”? Is it because he is a black male? Not to play devil’s advocate here but: could the real cause of this horrendous accident be that the pedestrian chose a “stupid” spot to cross a busy highway and didn’t check carefully before crossing the road (like I’ve seen so many pedestrians do on that road)? The accident was just off the Yacht Club roundabout, I highly doubt the driver was going any faster than 40mph, even if he was black *sigh*.
2:31 If you read carefully the poster was not being racist.
Oh ok… his assumption that a black man was a drug dealer was just… nope, it was racist. His assumption that people are Caribbean origin…? How?
Wait what? There are people of “Caribbean origin” driving on OUR roads?! Who let that happen?! Lol, wanker.
My condolences to the family of the deceased.
You post is really negative and insulting.
“Now a family mourns forever because some wreckless stupid driver was speeding and passing.”
It traumatizing enough to know that you have killed someone but for you to immediately call the driver wreckless and stupid is irresponsible.
How do you know he was speeding and passing? It is two lanes. The speed limit is 40mph so how do you know that the driver was speeding and “passing”.
Not sure why you felt the need to specify that the driver on Bobby Thompson Way was black, what was your point? We don’t want any Trump mess here in the Cayman Islands so you can keep that crap to yourself. If you have a point to make about a bad driver, it doesn’t matter what “colour” he/she is.
Also, why all the speculation about them possibly being all coked up?
Sounds like you have some serious issues other than just commenting on bad drivers.
Yo, @10.48am, Trump called, he says he wants you back at the office. Go back and be with the other racists.
this is very sad!
Well I dont know if you notice, but people in Cayman I seen them all running on Bike lanes on high ways, are they aware of the dangers?
Cars shouldn’t be in the bike lanes or the emergency lane, but they are, frequently. Stay out of them people. Sympathy to the family.
The island has the 3rd world problem of no sidewalks. Some of the world’s worst drivers. Police cannot stop stupid.
I was travelling north towards the scene of the incident on the highway past the public beach roundabout and had a pubic bus and several cars coming head-on towards me. Whether it was the decision of police or the decisions of those individual drivers, PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE THE WRONG WAY ON THE HIGHWAY. Someone could have been overtaking and not have seen you coming head on. No excuses for driving in the opposite direction of traffic. Could have killed someone else!
the police was directing traffic that way
The Police did a very very bad job of re-directing the traffic. They directed the cars to go the wrong way, in an attempt to get the traffic rolling each way.
Unbelievable I almost hit someone head on because someone was driving the opposite way on the highway
Forward thinking here
Happened to me as well… Head on into a white mini bus before police were regulating the traffic. I don’t care if you have to sit and wait all day… You don’t go the wrong way on any road, much less the highway without police direction. What is happening to drivers???
You know in other countries it is illegal to cross a highway/be walking on one. Especially a four laner. Maybe we should re-consider having these as pedestrian friendly. Relocate the bus shelters, and ask people to just stay off the highway. Because IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS for anyone to be near the highway. The fact that people are on their cell phones or are poor drivers is a good point, but if a tire blows out doing 40 mph the cyclist/pedestrian doesn’t have much of a chance.
maybe if the bus drivers would stop dropping people off on the shoulder of the road for them to cross a four lane highway may be this would not have happen .why don’t they go around the roundabout and drop off . rip.
Exactly. She wouldn’t have had to cross the road and it would have delayed the bus by 30 seconds
And we all know how they love to be punctual…
I think it needs to be remembered that the stretch of road in question is a mixed use stretch with dedicated cycle lane, large central reservation, and 40mph limit. It is not N intrinsically dangerous stretch of road, and a blowout is going to put other road users at serious risk wherever it occurs.
The highways you are referencing in other countries are not even in the same realm as the ETH. The ETH is a 4 lane road with an accessible median and a 40mph speed limit. The issue here is speeding plain and simple.
Pedestrians should have the right to cross the road if they need to, doesn’t seem right to ask someone to walk an extra two miles to cross the street because of careless drivers.
You are no safer walking on the sidewalk on West Bay Road then you are walking in the bike lane of the ETH. The issue here is with careless drivers and not pedestrians/cyclists.
I will concede that there should be a law that cyclists on the road should have to wear helmets.
I understand your point. I guess the issue here is the roundabouts. If we had stoplights on the highway in certain places people would be able to cross (somewhat) safely and traffic would be completely slowed at the intersections.
I can’t believe how many cars we have here. The most per capita in the world?
The video making the rounds on social media is just heartbreaking. Feel sorry for everyone involve in this tragic event.
Very sorry about this awful event, but how does one avoid this stretch of road when travelling south from WB?
Hence the term “if at all possible”
Cyclist or pedestrian? Seems differing stories out there… RIP either way.
CNS: The police say the deceased was a pedestrian.
I am very sorry that someone has been killed, but this was only a matter of time. The stretch of the ETH highway between the Kimpton to the Yacht Club Roundabout is treacherous. There are constantly pedestrians and bicyclists on either side of the “bridge” and while there is a bike lane on either side, there are no sidewalks. Vehicles often travel at a very high rate of speed over the bridge, so accidents are inevitable. As if that weren’t bad enough, pedestrians are constantly crossing the FOUR LANES OF HIGHWAY and the median in the vicinity of Foster Bay Villas, even though there is no cross walk there. Several times I’ve seen people pushing prams across the highway, barely making it to the other side before a speeding car goes whizzing by behind them.
Not to mention drivers are constantly on their phones….
The road needs designated pedestrian sidewalks and a crossing bridge. I do not own a car and crossing the road is very dangerous.
Even if the man in the car was doing 40 mph – (which is the speed limit) he would of killed her.
An interesting thing I observed on the weekend was a lady jogging and using her phone (probably tweeting or using fb). She was in the middle of my lane jogging, looking at her phone and couldn’t hear my horn as she was wearing earphones.
I think everyone needs to be cautious on our roads – both pedestrians and drivers.
She was in the middle of your lane – really? Or you were driving on the bike lane? Latter seems more likely than a jogger heading do n the middle of the traffic lane.
When the road was being built the manager of Foster Bay Villas asked several times if there could be a crosswalk somewhere close to the complex as tenants have to cross the street in order to catch the bus to go into town. No one would commit to building a crosswalk after several attempts with the developer and NRA. Cars, trucks, motorbikes and even school busses FLY past the Kimpton and Foster Bay Villas daily.
I couldn’t agree more. It is such a tragedy that someone has had to lose their life, my heart goes out to the ladies family, when better road planning and safety precautions could have been taken. Being a parent of young children and a resident close to this incident, over the years I have written to both the National Roads Authority and DART regarding my safety concerns when crossing this stretch of road but to no avail; I have still not received adequate or no reply to date. Now with the Kimpton and other dive/tourist boat attractions close by, more and more tourists, along with residents, are using the Bypass to catch buses/taxis or crossing to and from SMB via the Bypass. What more will it take for safety changes to be implemented??
the Pram/Stroller is probably me as I cross that road daily with dogs and stroller, the conundrum is that there’s no where else to cross: I’ve tried crossing before the kimpton traffic circle – just as bad; I’ve tried crossing after the kimpton traffic circle – just as bad; I’ve tried cross before and after the Yacht club traffic circle (but that requires me to walk the cycle path up and over the bridge to reach) – worse. The issue is that there is no cross walk on the ETH at all…..not from West Bay to Camana Bay to ALT. If you live East of the ETH you are stranded…literally….unless you cross in a non designated location. That been said, this is a wake up call for me. Plea to Dart: you have a wonderful solution sitting there – the underspass under the bridge……could you add a couple of marl pathsways so that pedestrians can reach from the sidewalk through the underpass and out again on the otherside. I’ll volunteer my time/energy to assist if it would help at all ?
Wow, that is an awesome idea. And you’re right, it’s already there, just needs some clearing up. I’d volunteer to assist too.
I see you almost everyday with your pram/dog/kids. Sorry to say mate, might be better that you drive over to the beach side going forward.
