(CNS): Paul Hume Ebanks, who is serving a 14-year prison term for his conviction on over two dozen counts relating to a Cayman Islands permanent residency and status scam, had his appeal rejected by the higher court Thursday. Ebanks was convicted for over two dozen charges of conning people out of cash in the scam. His appeal was based largely on the fact that McKeeva Bush never appeared at his trial, but that ground and others were rejected outright by the three appeal court judges, who described them as being “wholly without merit”.

The panel also upheld the sentence that Ebanks is serving and agreed with the findings of the trial judge and the aggravating factors in the case, including Ebanks’ repeat offending and the seriousness of the offences for which he was convicted.

In his appeal Ebanks had claimed that he had wanted Bush to appear at his trial to give evidence because the former premier was at the heart of his defence.

At trial Ebanks had argued that he was working on behalf of Bush, who was the premier for some of the time that Ebanks was conning people out of their cash in exchange for the promise of PR.

He had told his victims that the scheme to get residency was not unlike the situation in 2003 when the Cabinet had awarded thousands of status grants to individuals following directions from the UK to address the issue of foreign workers living in Cayman for years without any rights. But there was no official scheme, and Ebanks claimed that he, too, had been conned by Bush into collecting the names and cash and that he was the scapegoat.

During the trial, when the allegations arose that Ebanks was working on behalf of Bush, the crown had sought to call the former premier but he had refused to give evidence in the case. As a result, prosecutors made a formal application to order Bush to attend, but that application was opposed by Ebanks’ attorney and was refused by the judge, who accepted the argument that Bush’s presence was not necessary for the jury to rule on Ebanks case.

In his appeal Ebanks claimed that his lawyer was acting against his instructions and that all along he had wanted Bush to be called.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal rejected Ebanks’ claim and pointed out that if Bush had given evidence, it would have been prejudicial to Ebanks and would not have helped his case in any way — a reason why his attorney had advised against it.

The appeal court also rejected Ebanks’ claim that his conviction was unsafe because some of the evidence of witnesses caught up in his scheme had been read in because they were unable to attend the trial. While the appeal court said that the trial judge could probably have given a clearer warning to the jury about how to treat that evidence because it had not been tested, they did not believe it made the conviction unsafe.

