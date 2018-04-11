Over 700 PRs granted over last year as backlog clears

(CNS): Almost one year after the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board and administrators at the Department if Immigration began work on the backlog of residency applications, 1,656 applications have been tackled and 43%, or 708 applicants, have been granted permanent residency, while 528 or 32% have been declined. Another 355, or 20%, have been deferred to enable applicants to submit more information. The board and DOI staff have been working hard to clear the outstanding applications and there are just 80 applications that have yet to be reviewed.

The backlog developed throughout the course of the last PPM-led administration when early changes to the immigration law provided some stumbling blocks for the board regarding the point system. A number of successful legal challenges by applicants who had been turned down then led to a freeze for more than two years and saw a backlog of applications build to more than 1,000 before a minor change to the point system paved the way for the process to start again.

Over the last 11 months, the backlog has been largely addressed and the remaining 80 applications that have not yet been reviewed are all more recent applications.

