Over 700 PRs granted over last year as backlog clears
(CNS): Almost one year after the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board and administrators at the Department if Immigration began work on the backlog of residency applications, 1,656 applications have been tackled and 43%, or 708 applicants, have been granted permanent residency, while 528 or 32% have been declined. Another 355, or 20%, have been deferred to enable applicants to submit more information. The board and DOI staff have been working hard to clear the outstanding applications and there are just 80 applications that have yet to be reviewed.
The backlog developed throughout the course of the last PPM-led administration when early changes to the immigration law provided some stumbling blocks for the board regarding the point system. A number of successful legal challenges by applicants who had been turned down then led to a freeze for more than two years and saw a backlog of applications build to more than 1,000 before a minor change to the point system paved the way for the process to start again.
Over the last 11 months, the backlog has been largely addressed and the remaining 80 applications that have not yet been reviewed are all more recent applications.
Category: Local News
One cocoa fill the whole basket again.
0
0
great news…. the amount of different expats here is my favourite thing about cayman.
5
4
Cannot understand why anyone would want PR in such a racist , backward country. So glad I have left and do not have to put up with the small minded, backstabbing nonsense.
7
5
woohoo god riddance
7
1
Yes! You are so pi$$ed with it and so glad you left that you still read CNS to find stories to justify the decision to yourself…if you hated it that much you wouldn’t be on here. Suspect your application was refused, right? Paybacks a bitch…
0
0
I’m glad you’re now in a country where everyone gets on so well. Can you please tell us where you are?
0
0
I sincerly hope you remembered to take all of your acquaintances, pets, family and anything else which may have been associated with you. After all we can’t have sewage like yourself cluttering up our beautiful Cayman Islands.
2
0
5;06 pm, please don’t come back, we happy you are gone.
1
0
Have anyone noticed how few jobs are these days in the Cayman compass…I suspect that this is partly the result.
8
6
LOL. Have anyone noticed how basic communication skills are a requirement these days……
0
0
These people have gone through a thorough vetting process to ensure they are well educated/qualified,have their own home and will be an asset to the Cayman community to which they have all contributed, and what’s more you can be pretty sure that not one of them is on drugs, or owns a gun.
Go back a few years when 1300 people were granted full Cayman Status (not PR), without a single question being asked about their background. Now the person responsible for this disaster has been rewarded with the post of Speaker of the House.
Go back even further when all we had were mosquitoes and swamp and the only jobs to be had were at sea, thousands of miles from home.These islands have since been transformed by the efforts of highly qualified expatriates in the legal, accounting and banking fields who came here and built up our financial industry into what it is today, the same type of expatriates who have applied for Permanent residence
25
4
The expats that came here in the 1970’s and helped build Cayman WITH Caymanians are a very different group from many of the more recent arrivals. The arrogance of ignoring the work of Caymanians building the financial services sector is astounding.
11
0
Your sentiments and name do not match.
– Who
0
0
Maybe once Dart gets his last protected employee through, Premier Aldart will bring back roll-over.
7
6
I just got my PR. I plan on making Cayman twice as wealthy as it already is, the potential is there, we just need to tap the right resources with the skills.
7
1
Great. If you could please make sure Caymanians also get some benefit, all will be wonderful.
4
0
Just love that silver spoon, eh? Can’t earn it, just want to be given it. That, ladies and gentlemen, is for the problem for a vocal minority. Hate expats, unless they feed you, and then hate them for feeding you.
0
0
Anyone care to do a population percentage compared to Brexit-UK, AFD-Germany, or Far-Right Hungary?
My fellow Caymanians, we are acting contrary to the modern trends being set by leading and “respectable” western democracies.
Is this wise?
We are constantly being told to “get with the times and stop being so backward”, are we not?
Our immigration policy is very much backward when compared to others.
E.g. How many of these new Caymanians are arriving with the mindset of the “white nationalist” majority of their homeland – and how will that impact our society in years to come?
(Don’t worry typical CNS poster – I am well aware these issues are irrelevant to you.)
– Whodatis
*Please note, in our instance we are discussing actual citizenship – not outrage and xenophobia due to Black and Brown desperate refugees (i.e. not new citizens) arriving via dinghy.
3
18
On the contrary Mr Reformed Tory your views are very much in line with such divisive and hate filled groups.
The hypocrisy and lack of self awareness in your post is sadly not surprising.
16
0
Whodatis is indicative of the troll generation – using the internet to anonymously spread spite, hatred and division. Just ignore.
13
1
Except when he’s posting under a different pseudonym congratulating his own posts. Then he’s just pure comedy gold.
6
1
Whodatis is NOT a national referendum.
Whodatis is NOT a British, American, or European political party.
Whodatis is NOT a race-peddling “leader of the free world”.
Whodatis is NOT the return of the far-right to the front line of western democracy.
Whodatis is NOT a mass shooter in the name of racial purity.
Whodatis is NOT the government of Hungary.
Whodatis is NOT a sympathiser of the “fine people” of the Neo-Nazis.
Whodatis is NOT Generation Identity.
On the contrary, Whodatis merely observes and presents the current reality of the wider western world against the backdrop of the happenings of the Cayman Islands.
(Honestly, I could not give less of a damn over what is happening beyond these shores – because none of it comes as a surprise (to me).
However, I am concerned when people from the aforementioned parts of the world are emigrating to my country of racial and general harmony – (once) free from the most pathetic of divisions and segregation.)
– Whodatis
*The more I live in this 21st Century, the more I see how certain groups sleep-walked themselves into WWII.
Deny. Deflect. Dismiss.
smh
0
0
For the record, I much prefer meaningful exchange and feedback on the undeniably valid observations within my post(s) over the same, tired ad hominem attacks.
Anyway, this is now a lost opportunity in our regard.
Maybe next time.
– Who
0
0
…and again, I am not “Mr Reformed Tory”.
I know the chances of a Brit publicly expressing raw truth regarding the history of Britain and its caliphate aka “empire” is a million-to-one – but the post from the other day under another news story appears to be genuine.
– Who
*In any event, I doubt I would be a Tory in the first place – much less a reformed one.
Jus sayin’ …
0
0
New day, same garbage
The CIG really is behind on collections
3
0
I have a dream, said the non generational half Caymanian.
0
0
Multiply the granted number by, take your pick, 4, 5, 6, 7, = thousands, what a mess we are getting into. Only those that cannot afford to live here ( the majority ) will remain after their working days are over. Then what, you know the answer. Do not believe me, don’t, now look at those granted the privilege before and see who are still here, many of whom by the way continue to bring in more low income earners as we all get poorer and poorer. Who cares NO ONE. It’s a numbers game for the developers, and then what.
9
8
It is not only the successful applicants but also their spouses and children who get PR. Could we have the true number please?
12
9
Dependents are all included on the application. Give it a rest.
7
8
Yes, but that means that more than 700 have in fact been granted PR, What is the number?
9
0
Who cares!!! Is it jobs or people you care about? More people=more spending =better economy.
4
11
bit of trickle down theory there huh ..so 2000! I think its called getting pissed on
6
1
Real people that understand that when people are living from pay check to pay check and cannot save for the turbulent times because no matter how hard they work the wages will not cover their basic bills. The middle class will and is gradually getting less and less society will crumble as it is now beginning to happen. Who will look after those people in their supposedly Golden Years? Not too long ago the husband could go to work get paid enough to take care of his family, build a home, take a vacation. Now with husband and wife working they can just barely pay their bills. That’s progress eh. A well guess we have to join the rest of the developed forward thinking world where the CEO get bonuses in Mil $’s and we continue to struggle day after day. Nothing wrong with struggling, but allow us to be reasonably comfortable in our retirement. Because in the long hall rich or poor we will all be in the same boat, looking over our shoulder.
9
0
THIS!!!
1
0
They are not included in the number so maybe give us a rest and go back to your own country…it’s their turn for your unwarranted arrogance
3
3
I am a Caymanian. I simply ask how many persons have been given PR. The statistics say 700, but the statistics are not accurate. 700 applicants AND their dependents have been granted PR.
6
0
What about the status applications?? I keep reading about all the P.R.’s but what about Status???? i know im still waiting on mine….
10
2
The reporting is incorrect. The legal challenges initially had nothing to do with the backlog. The system froze in 2013 after the board recognized changes to the points system were incapable of being applied without being arbitrary. The court challenges were not successful until 2015.
12
0
there are not enough jobs as is why why why why why please stop
8
25
Caymanomics
0
0
Now the applications for Caymanian Status begin.
20
2
Eventually…Naturalisation first…then CI Status application can be submitted AFTER successful Naturalisation, and 15+yrs. All the Xenophobes should really take the time to understand the full process.
15
2
Woo! Can’t wait to vote.
7
2
Great news finally for those worthy and patient applicants! Glad to hear they hung in there while gov’t got scared straight! I’d say, welcome, but they’ve already made Cayman their home and have demonstrated contributions for 10 years! Hopefully many will become Naturalised and then eligible for Status before next election in 2021. We need more good people in the the voter pool.
36
4
They should be sure to remember Alden and those who stood with him while their rights were so flagrantly abused for so many years.
20
1
The voter pool is one thing, but at the end of the day you have to pick one of a very poor selection of candidates. Cayman needs to get rid of some the petty restrictions on Caymanians qualifying for office, like overseas travel and multigenerational qualifications, and encourage some of the extremely successful Caymanians in the private sector to put something back by taking on public office for 4 years. Imagine what we could do with a government composed of clever people who already made their money and are not in it for the salary or the “extras” and can’t be bought.
17
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor of California, would be nice if naturalized here could run for premier too.
5
4
Like Roy? What has he done other than flip flopping?
Even the Government accounts are still not sorted out I think we read recently….
2
0
Hell yes Jotnar! All this generational, paper, Johnny come lately bs will be the death of Cayman. New blood and new ideas are what carries a place forward, not the same old all the time.
0
0
The rejection rate is higher then I expected considering some of the really unworthy people I know who were successful.
7
6
Do not worry. Appeals are underway.
7
0
Premier Aldart should always be remembered as the one who gave away the future of young Caymanians. I’m sure he’s looking after his own though.
17
17
I think Mr Bush did that long before Alden got in. Not that I like either of them. Just being objective.
6
1