One dead in North Side crash

(CNS): One person is confirmed dead and two others injured following a crash Sunday evening in the vicinity of Old Man Bay Road in North Side, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Just before 8pm on Sunday, 29 April, a vehicle with a driver and two passengers crashed into a light pole. The two injured occupants of the vehicle have been taken to the hospital, police said. Traffic officers said that Old Man Bay Road near the grocery store was closed in both directions Sunday night as they carry out their investigation at the scene of the crash.

