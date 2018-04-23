Numbers suspect arrested for money laundering

(CNS): A Bodden Town man has been arrested on a number of serious charges including money laundering after he was collared by police Saturday in a joint operation by the RCIPS, customs and immigration, where he was suspected of illegal gambling. The RCIPS said the 47-year-old man was seen trying to conceal a lottery ticket book as officers involved approached him. The man and his vehicle were searched as a result of law enforcement suspicions and a large quantity of cash, both USD and KYD, was recovered, along with more lottery ticket books.

The man, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering – possession and use of criminal property, possession and selling of lottery tickets, as well as possession and consumption of ganja. He is currently on bail.

The operation at Coe Wood Beach was carried out as a result of ongoing efforts to address community concerns about illegal gambling, drug use, and anti-social behavior in the area. It involved RCIPS Uniform Officers from Bodden Town and Financial Crime Detectives, along with officers from HM Customs and the Department of Immigration.

“In addition to facilitating other types of crime, the presence of illegal gambling and anti-social behavior also impact the quality of life of members of the community,” said Inspector Winsome Prendergast, area commander for the Eastern Districts. “The RCIPS, with the help of our partner agencies, will continue to proactively target and prosecute any offenders.”

