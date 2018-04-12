NSC backs gun amnesty and safety officers

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is expected to begin a gun amnesty this month after this was agreed to during Tuesday’s National Security Council meeting. Chairing his first NSC meeting, Governor Anwar Choudhury steered officials towards and approved a number of crime fighting measures, including the adoption of Community Safety Officers — civilian wardens who can support community policing — and a joint police and immigration task force to focus on illegal immigrants.

It has been several years since the RCIPS held a gun amnesty, and while debate still rages about how effective they are, previous efforts resulted in a number of illegal weapons being handed in and taken off the streets.

Community safety wardens are the subject of another area of debate as such volunteers are not police officers but act as eyes and ears for law enforcement in their communities. A number of local councils across the UK now have community partnerships with safety officers and they have proved effective, though some believe they divert resources from community police officers.

The NSC meeting also resulted in an agreement to form a dedicated Joint Task Force between the RCIPS and Department of Immigration to deal with illegal aliens and a sustained media campaign to educate and inform the general public on crime prevention, including the distribution of literature to businesses, residences and visitor overnight locations.

The governor recently promised that the NSC would no longer be a talking shop but would be action orientated.

A statement from his office following Tuesday’s meeting outlined a number of measures agreed to by the council to strengthen Cayman’s borders against the importation of guns, drugs and illegal immigrants. These were the appointment of a Caymanian head of the coastguard at chief superintendent level who will report to the police commissioner, the recruitment of a specialist advisor to assist him or her, the introduction of direct entry recruitment to the new coastguard, and the creation of a ring-fenced budget for the new coastguard service.

In addition, the NSC approved a set of Border Control Priorities, specifically highlighting the importation of guns and drugs, to focus the work of law enforcement agencies including the new Border Protection Service, the authorisation of a UK-funded project to create a Strategic Border Threat Assessment to further refine priorities, and the acceptance of an offer by the UK to train and create an intelligence analytical capability for the Cayman Islands to enable ongoing understanding of border risks.

“Since arriving in Cayman I have had the chance to discuss security threats with the premier, leader of the opposition, the professionals who keep Cayman safe from crime and many members of the public across Caymanian society,” the governor said after the Tuesday meeting.

“Burglaries and armed crime threaten our way of life and were highlighted by everyone as priorities. I was delighted by the way my first National Security Council meeting tackled these issues head-on and agreed a challenging and ambitious set of measures which will make a real difference in tackling serious crime.

“I was also heartened by the way that NSC members readily agreed that security matters would be above politics and this was very evident in the businesslike approach that was adopted,” he added.

Premier Alden McLaughlin and Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller also appeared pleased with Choudhury’s early follow-through on addressing complaints that both men have had about the how ineffective the NSC has been in the past.

McLaughlin said he was grateful that the governor had taken onboard his concerns and suggestions about how the council could be more effective so swiftly. “I am also happy that the NSC has adopted several government priorities, including introducing community safety officers, also known as community wardens, as well as introducing a coastguard service to help better protect our borders.”

Congratulating the governor “on a great start” and saying he was looking forward to the next meeting, Miller said the meeting was “structured, informative and worthwhile” and that the presentations “facilitated informed decisions by members”.

