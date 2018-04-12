NSC backs gun amnesty and safety officers
(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is expected to begin a gun amnesty this month after this was agreed to during Tuesday’s National Security Council meeting. Chairing his first NSC meeting, Governor Anwar Choudhury steered officials towards and approved a number of crime fighting measures, including the adoption of Community Safety Officers — civilian wardens who can support community policing — and a joint police and immigration task force to focus on illegal immigrants.
It has been several years since the RCIPS held a gun amnesty, and while debate still rages about how effective they are, previous efforts resulted in a number of illegal weapons being handed in and taken off the streets.
Community safety wardens are the subject of another area of debate as such volunteers are not police officers but act as eyes and ears for law enforcement in their communities. A number of local councils across the UK now have community partnerships with safety officers and they have proved effective, though some believe they divert resources from community police officers.
The NSC meeting also resulted in an agreement to form a dedicated Joint Task Force between the RCIPS and Department of Immigration to deal with illegal aliens and a sustained media campaign to educate and inform the general public on crime prevention, including the distribution of literature to businesses, residences and visitor overnight locations.
The governor recently promised that the NSC would no longer be a talking shop but would be action orientated.
A statement from his office following Tuesday’s meeting outlined a number of measures agreed to by the council to strengthen Cayman’s borders against the importation of guns, drugs and illegal immigrants. These were the appointment of a Caymanian head of the coastguard at chief superintendent level who will report to the police commissioner, the recruitment of a specialist advisor to assist him or her, the introduction of direct entry recruitment to the new coastguard, and the creation of a ring-fenced budget for the new coastguard service.
In addition, the NSC approved a set of Border Control Priorities, specifically highlighting the importation of guns and drugs, to focus the work of law enforcement agencies including the new Border Protection Service, the authorisation of a UK-funded project to create a Strategic Border Threat Assessment to further refine priorities, and the acceptance of an offer by the UK to train and create an intelligence analytical capability for the Cayman Islands to enable ongoing understanding of border risks.
“Since arriving in Cayman I have had the chance to discuss security threats with the premier, leader of the opposition, the professionals who keep Cayman safe from crime and many members of the public across Caymanian society,” the governor said after the Tuesday meeting.
“Burglaries and armed crime threaten our way of life and were highlighted by everyone as priorities. I was delighted by the way my first National Security Council meeting tackled these issues head-on and agreed a challenging and ambitious set of measures which will make a real difference in tackling serious crime.
“I was also heartened by the way that NSC members readily agreed that security matters would be above politics and this was very evident in the businesslike approach that was adopted,” he added.
Premier Alden McLaughlin and Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller also appeared pleased with Choudhury’s early follow-through on addressing complaints that both men have had about the how ineffective the NSC has been in the past.
McLaughlin said he was grateful that the governor had taken onboard his concerns and suggestions about how the council could be more effective so swiftly. “I am also happy that the NSC has adopted several government priorities, including introducing community safety officers, also known as community wardens, as well as introducing a coastguard service to help better protect our borders.”
Congratulating the governor “on a great start” and saying he was looking forward to the next meeting, Miller said the meeting was “structured, informative and worthwhile” and that the presentations “facilitated informed decisions by members”.
No where they have discussed about any serious prevention of importation of guns/drugs , like if you are caught with a gun , that’s a 25 years prison sentence by Law . This meeting sounds to have proven my point about NSC being ineffective . What I have read about in their discussion sounds like just throwing away money but will not be keeping guns and drugs out of the Islands .
I think that if they had talked about getting the death penalty brought back , and new Laws against illegal immigration guns and drugs , they would have solved the illegal importation problems right there .
Good initiatives, most of which have been done before or have already been in place for sometime. For example , the Special Constables. How are the Community Safety Officers different from the Special Constables?
How about adding more traffic police to do something about the illegal tinting of windows, license plates which are obscured, reckless driving and speeding and of course the motorcycle bone heads?
Please tell me they will use the grocery shopping bags at the police station as the drop off again?! I forgot to get a photo last time and no one believed me.
6
Look at that bunch of incompetents. We should all feel much safer now. Were refreshments served?
4
Very few meetings happen where they are not served. Sounds like you are miffed you didn’t get an invite.
4
This is great
A “mandatory buyback of unregistered guns”, how exactly does that even work
How does the government force you to give something up, if they don’t know who has it?
An amnesty program for those with illegal guns already on island without payment (why should they be payed for illegally attaining items, buybacks are for legal guns), along with comprehensive 24/7 border protection to prevent the importation of new illegal guns and severe punitive repercussions for those caught with illegal guns is how this should be handled
Because his momma or concerned cousin can bring in a gun during an amnesty, and get $500 cash. Lots of places do it, because it works. 100 guns is $50k. We should offer to buy unchambered ammo for destruction too. Far less than tactics not currently working, like the cost of doing nothing. Clearly there is no honour system we can rely on. We are dealing with people that only understand cash and opportunity. We should give both.
9
Where were the outside members? If they weren’t invited, query if this was even a properly convened meeting.
1
I believe it would help if you gave a monetary reward also. I am almost certain more would come forward.
9
Exactly! If they want my AR15 and grenade launcher they will have to pay for them!
8
The biggest security threat to Cayman is Cyber crime, where is the cyber defense and offense plan? The dynamics of security threats have evolved, you would be well advised to have some younger trained Caymanians at that table. It just seems as if people are chosen by default for this council.
11
Caymanian leaders are just as capable when it comes to cyber issues as the US Senate (who spent most of the last two days embarrassing themselves in front of the world)
They know very little about today’s new age and the issues regarding internet safety and privacy
We have the same issue that the US has, the elderly leading us acting like it is still the 70s
Take 5 minutes and watch some of the clips of those old farts who likely don’t even know how to turn on computers and you will see the root of the problem
How can anyone expect them to protect their rights and privacy when they haven’t the slightest idea what they are talking about
9
There is no privacy on the internet. Emails are postcards. It’s always been this way.
4
We need to trust that GCHQ and NSA are more advanced than we will ever be (as a tiny sideshow Territory) and relax. If they don’t catch it, we certainly won’t. As Snowden revealed, GCHQ’s Tempora already monitors internet traffic at up to 100Gb/sec from incredible facilities employing hundreds. Assume the same for our territorial submarine cable metadata. It’s way above the ministerial pay-grades, intellects, and security clearance of those preoccupied with battered Japanese prawns. Anyone worried about the security realities of living in post 9/11 planet, should probably just get off the Internet. It’s not our theater of expertise.
2
2
Yes and don’t forget about the inter-modulation of the hyper-digicube.
I am so glad smart people like you are looking out for us. Shit, I was about to call it a day.
0
Most of us who are being birglarized wpould not agree with you.
1
This is a joke, right?
0
A mandatory unregistered gun buy back would be a better idea – considering the audience. $500 per firearm, including improvised homemade flareweapons. The addicts embedded in the worst neighbourhoods and robbing corner stores at 6am can’t plan further than their next fix. The NSC needs to speak their language and get the guns out of those communities – esp. stashed communal gang guns.
18
