New airport departure hall nears completion
(CNS): Part of the new departure hall at Owen Roberts International Airport is set to open on Tuesday. While construction and redevelopment works continue, officials said a part of the new facility will be open to travellers next week as the full project nears completion. It has been rumoured for some time that the much-anticipated CI$55 million renovation has run over budget but blaming it on change orders which are under negotiation, officials are refusing to say by how much.
Once completed, whatever the final cost, the project will see the airport expanded to handle as many as 2.5 million passengers per year which, given the soaring overnight tourism figures, is no longer a luxury but a necessity.
The entire project is expected to be finished before Christmas this year but in the meantime more parts of the new development will come on-line. After the opening on 1 May, JetBlue and United Airlines will continue to serve their departing passengers out of their current gates until Monday, 7 May at which time they will also move over into the new area, officials said, but from Tuesday all other airlines will be in the new hall.
The new departures hall, when fully complete, will feature nine gates, duty-free shops, a children’s play area and a food court.
Category: Local News
So we have an over run on cost and absolutely no chance of having jetways. Not now or raven in the future. No provisions were made for or even considered for them to have them put in. Just ask the powers that be to say what the roof of the first floor is made of and if it can be used in the future if the funds become available that jetways could be purchased.
It will certainly be a miraculous transformation if the completed new facility can handle an average of 208,000 passengers a month, especially allowing for the increased traffic in peak season Dec- Mar.
