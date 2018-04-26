New airport departure hall nears completion

(CNS): Part of the new departure hall at Owen Roberts International Airport is set to open on Tuesday. While construction and redevelopment works continue, officials said a part of the new facility will be open to travellers next week as the full project nears completion. It has been rumoured for some time that the much-anticipated CI$55 million renovation has run over budget but blaming it on change orders which are under negotiation, officials are refusing to say by how much.

Once completed, whatever the final cost, the project will see the airport expanded to handle as many as 2.5 million passengers per year which, given the soaring overnight tourism figures, is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

The entire project is expected to be finished before Christmas this year but in the meantime more parts of the new development will come on-line. After the opening on 1 May, JetBlue and United Airlines will continue to serve their departing passengers out of their current gates until Monday, 7 May at which time they will also move over into the new area, officials said, but from Tuesday all other airlines will be in the new hall.

The new departures hall, when fully complete, will feature nine gates, duty-free shops, a children’s play area and a food court.

