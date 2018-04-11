(CNS): The National Trust of the Cayman Islands has appointed Nadia Hardie as its next Executive Director ahead of the departure of the current director, Christina Pineda, who leaves the NGO at the end of this month. Hardie, who previously worked in marketing in the offshore financial sector and tourism, is taking over the Trust at a time when Cayman’s environment and conservation law are under particular threat. As well as leading the NGO, Hardie will have a seat on the National Conservation Council, the only entity left standing that has some influence over untrammeled development.

Describing it as her dream job, Hardie’s background is likely to be very helpful for fundraising but she joins at a time when the Trust needs to continue its advocacy for protecting the environment. There are many that believe the Trust must take a more vocal position over the coming months as the realities of climate change, green issues and the pressing need to protect what is left of the country’s natural resources come into collision with powerful forces seeking more development and changes to conservation legislation.

Reflecting on her time at the National Trust, Pineda, who has been a powerful advocate for the NGO over the last six years, said she has loved being a part of such a vital organisation and raising its profile.

“I am incredibly pleased that we have found someone with the passion and energy needed to take over the leadership of the Trust and look forward to seeing where Ms Hardie will take the Trust over the next few years,” she added.

Trust Council Chairperson Andrew Gibb said, “We are certain that Ms Hardie, as an experienced professional with a wide range of relevant experience, will bring a fresh perspective to our dedicated and hard-working team and we are very pleased to welcome her.”

While Hardie has spent her more recent career in marketing roles with offshore firms such as Mourant and Deloitte, she has also worked in tourism management and served as a board director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association for many years. She also has experience working with government ministries and departments.

“I feel very fortunate to have been selected for what is essentially my dream job after many years in the corporate world,” said Hardie. “Having grown up in these islands, I look forward to giving back and making a real impact in my new role. I will do my best to build upon the magnificent work that the Trust has been doing for the past 30 years.”

