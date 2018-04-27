MPs push UK government on transparency in BOTs

(CNS): A cross-party group of the UK Parliament members led by a Conservative MP believe they are on track to defeat the government in a debate next month about transparency in the offshore global industry. Backbench Tory MP Andrew Mitchell believes the cross-party alliance will defeat Theresa May’s government in a Commons vote next week on the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, forcing the government to change the new bill to compel the British Territories seen as tax havens to have open beneficial-owner registers. The law is designed to address the flow of money by Russian oligarchs with links to Vladimir Putin.

Mitchell is working with Labour transparency campaigner Dame Margaret Hodge, one of the members that Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers met during the European charm offensive last November when she and Premier Alden McLaughlin sought to persuade UK politicians that Cayman meets international standards and is not involved in money laundering.

In a press release at the time, Rivers said that Hodge is a well-known critic of territories that have financial services business but “took the opportunity to discuss concerns that the MP has and sought to assist her in better understanding the work done in Cayman”, and its cooperation in regard to tax matters and the benefit to the UK and the world.

“I enjoyed meeting Dame Hodge; and although we expressed our differences of opinion with regards to the financial services business conducted in Cayman, I took the opportunity to strongly present our case based on facts, and I appreciated her willingness to listen,” said Rivers.

Despite Rivers’ efforts, Hodge has complained about what she has said is the “ever increasing” levels of money laundering happening in British Overseas Territories which include the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Bermuda, and she has pressed ahead with her call for an open register of owners.

The proposed amendments being put forward by Hodge and Mitchell, which are supported by enough MPs to defeat the government, would force the territories to introduce a register revealing the beneficial owners of assets. The driving force for the legislation and the added amendment is the recent concerns about Russian money flowing through offshore jurisdictions and back onshore again, funding that country’s attacks on democracies around the world and the recent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

According to reports in the UK media, the amendment would require the British government to help overseas territories set up public registers for their jurisdictions and, by 31 December 2020, prepare an Order in Council forcing them to do it if they have not complied.

The UK government is said to be looking at the amendment and trying to find a compromise after one minister allegedly told the Financial Times that, as it stands, adopting the change to the bill would “sour things very badly” with overseas territories.

The CIG has tried very hard to prevent this and the governor recently repeated what has been the UK government’s position to date, that Cayman will not be forced to introduce such transparency unless and until it becomes the global norm.

