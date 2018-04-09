Mobi-mat rolled out for disabled beachgoers

(CNS): The much-anticipated Mobi-mat was rolled out on Friday, offering wheelchair users access to Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. The project has been in the works for around 18 months, and disability advocates were delighted when the access ramp was laid out for a test run. Morne Botes, who continues to be a leading figure in the Beach Access For All campaign, was instrumental in getting the project off the ground and said that he wants to see one on all of the public beaches.

According to Botes’ social media postings, the money for the project was raised by Rotary Central, while the director of the Sunrise Centre, Kim Voaden, got the government’s approval. Friday’s test run, which included the use of a Mobi-chair, came ahead of the official opening later this month, when the mat will gain a permanent place at the popular beach spot.

