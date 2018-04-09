Mobi-mat rolled out for disabled beachgoers
(CNS): The much-anticipated Mobi-mat was rolled out on Friday, offering wheelchair users access to Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. The project has been in the works for around 18 months, and disability advocates were delighted when the access ramp was laid out for a test run. Morne Botes, who continues to be a leading figure in the Beach Access For All campaign, was instrumental in getting the project off the ground and said that he wants to see one on all of the public beaches.
According to Botes’ social media postings, the money for the project was raised by Rotary Central, while the director of the Sunrise Centre, Kim Voaden, got the government’s approval. Friday’s test run, which included the use of a Mobi-chair, came ahead of the official opening later this month, when the mat will gain a permanent place at the popular beach spot.
Category: Local News
That’s wicked bobo! Can I get one to launch my unlicensed/uninsured wave runner rentals?
Don’t worry abut the police – worry about the illegal, recalcitrant vendors and peddlers destroying or removing or incorporating it into their illegal activities!
Oh good. Now I can get my wheelbarrow down to the good sand much easier to collect my birthright of 5 gallons per day.
This will be great for getting my umbrellas and beach chairs down there.
Looks like it will be hot to walk on.
“for disabled beachgoers”
You go to the beach and don’t want to walk on the sand? The mat is for wheelchairs not your feet. Jeez.. inconsiderate much?
It’s black. It will be burning hot. Many disabled have someone pushing them. That person better wear shoes. A white one could have been chosen easily except for the usual lack of common sense.
It is designed for purpose. It does not heat up. My kids were running races on it Saturday around 13:00.
Cayman is third world when it comes to handicapped people. I wouldn’t be patting myself on the back on this one
There are handicap parking spaces, ramps in newer buildings and now this ugly Beach mobility road what more do they want? Me to carry their Butts out of their cars? I’m all for making easier access for disabled people but there are limits
You are a prime example of what is wrong with this world. A disabled person’s only wish is to go about their day with as much normalcy as an abled person, which is made possible by accommodations such as handicapped parking spaces, ramps, and beach mobility mats (which a. gives them access to water therapy, an amazingly beneficial tool for many people, disabled or abled, b. allows them to partake in family outings that previously they previously may not have been able to have been a part of, whether they go in the water or not, and c. gives them the ability to enjoy our pristine waters like they possibly used to before they were disabled).
There are no limits, and we as able-bodied people should be doing everything in our power to make their lives easier. Disabled people and their caretakers go through what you probably couldn’t even imagine, it’s not like they’re living carefree and get to enjoy these accommodations as “perks”.
It is shame that our Government has not stepped up to take care of the handicapped; if that is what your saying. But Rotary Central does deserve kudos for doing so in the absence of government action. Rotary is a voluntary organization and all the work they do is for the benefit of the community.
How do we keep the police from parking on it?
It is the obese women in utes parking up to get sugary snacks that are the problem. Luckily they tend to stay away from the beach.
