MLA accuses CIG of excuses over top CS jobs
(CNS): The independent member for George Town Central accused the government of making excuses after it rejected his private member’s motion to make the top jobs for the fire service and immigration department reserved for locals. Kenneth Bryan believes that the government does have the power to direct policy and could discriminate in favour of Caymanians if they had the will to do it. Given the problems and failures of succession planning, Bryan wants government to enshrine in law the need to protect key positions for locals.
Despite gaining support for the spirit of his proposition, with no one disputing the fact that they all want to see locals in these top posts, he was only able to gain a small number of votes for the move. Nevertheless, the failed motion provided an opportunity for the concerns about the failures of succession planning to be aired in public by government and opposition members.
Bryan, who said he knew his motion was going to fail even from the start, pointed out that this was not about him but about the Caymanian people. Maintaining that fears of marginalization are growing, he said the public does not feel that the government is putting them first and they have lost trust in the system.
Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the Legislative Assembly could not accept the motion because the elected arm of government does not have the power over the hiring practices of the civil service. However, he raised his own concerns that succession planning has gone backwards in some areas, and said no one was more disappointed than him when, for the first time in history, the fire chief’s job was taken by a foreigner.
The premier also pointed to issues he has raised with the deputy governor that he believes are undermining the process of getting Caymanians into top public sector roles. He said the civil service was trying to combine open competitive recruitment practices with succession planning for local people. McLaughlin noted that he did not believe these approaches can work together, saying the civil service was trying unsuccessfully to create a hybrid of the two.
“This is highly de-motivating for many civil servants,” he said. People felt they were doing the right things to get qualified for the top jobs, achieving the goals set for them, but were then forced to compete with the whole world for the job, he said.
“It’s neither chalk nor cheese… but they disagree with me,” he added, referring to the civil service management. Although he said hiring is not his responsibility, he felt it was his responsibility to keep pointing out what he feels are the things that are working against Caymanians getting into the key senior posts.
As he argued his case for legislative protection, Bryan pointed to a number of problems regarding succession planning in the civil service which he believes prevent the advancement of locals.
He said trust was being eroded because as local people gained experience and qualifications throughout their careers with an eye to promotion, the goal posts were often moved. He said the constantly changing requirements for senior posts were making it harder and harder for Caymanians to know what the necessary qualifications for a given job would be by the time they reached it. He also noted the obvious reluctance of foreign nationals to identify their replacements, raising his concerns that once an overseas person is recruited to a senior post, the challenge to get a Caymanian back in gets harder.
He said that locals were being blocked from getting the top jobs by the very foreign nationals brought in to train them because they sought to hold on to the job themselves. Bryan disagreed with the acting deputy governor’s claim the civil service was doing well employing and promoting locals, as he pointed to the numerous key positions now held by expats.
Bryan also accused the government of hypocrisy after it had passed a law in 2010 giving government the power to designate certain posts for locals, but only in the private sector. This legislation was supported by the then UDP government, including the current health and education ministers as well as the speaker, but it backed off doing something for the public sector.
As a Caymanian for these positions I expect the best person for the job. In some instances that can be a foreigner and in some cases a Caymanian.
14
2
more populist guff from bryan.
if he thinks this is a good idea, he needs help….
6
5
You have got to be kidding right?
5
1
If you want to do something for Cayman, support or lead something that will get through. This is about grandstanding, suggesting that from an Island of 30,000+ Caymanians that there are going to be enough people and varying talents for all top jobs. If the education system was different and some of the belief in entitlement shown to be a negative rather than positive force, then maybe that could be true. Especially if people understood they have to compete not just in terms of qualifications, but in attitude to be the best and succeed. Do you really want mediocrity at best in these positions? No, you/we need and deserve the best. The public facing CS is a prime example of what not to wish upon ourselves. So, Mr Bryan, stop crying wolf, go change the education system to provide top notch vocational skills as well as teaching competitive skills and you might just start getting somewhere.
6
1
As far as the Fire Chief is concerned, publish the details of the Caymanian applications for this position without mentioning names. End of argument.
4
0
When is Computer Services going to headed by a Caymanian? What is being done to replace the new expatriate Director?
2
2
speaks volumes about Alden’s leadership when for the first time in our history the fire chief is a foreigner. its his lax policies on immigration and his fright of criticism by foreigners which has us headed down this dark path. Its now such that people we have generously let into this country for mutual benefits and a society in whole both Caymanian and expat which are no suing us for the right to stay and occupy the jobs which young high school and college leavers should be occupying. I say he is rough around the edges but Kenneth Bryan for premier would see some desperate changes needed.
13
37
It starts at the top with Franz Manderson Gloria Nixon and Premier Alden who ultilise a sliding scale of standards when dealing with certain Caymanians. They only help who they want when they want to yet all benefitted from the system providing opportunities for them. They facilitate the double standards in the civil service and government.
4
1
Thanks for your input Kenneth. Two words, hell no.
10
0
I regret that your post says it all…making excuses for failures, when all you need do is take responsibility for your own future, not blame everyone else. He doesn’t care about foreign criticism, because we cannot vote for him. He does care about international law which pretty much everyone has signed up for. You just want to give jobs to school leavers, no mention if they are qualified or capable or even want to do the job. You want to be fire chief? Go get trained, maybe go get some international experience and then come back a leader. Being born here, does not make you a leader.
12
1