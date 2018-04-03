Missing cruise ship worker turns up in West Bay

| 03/04/2018 | 1 Comment
Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez

(CNS): A Cuban woman who was working on a cruise ship and reported missing in Cayman last month has been found in West Bay. Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez (34) failed to re-board the MSC Opera, which arrived in Grand Cayman on Friday, 23 March and departed the same day. However, police say that she was found in good health on Tuesday afternoon by officers investigating the case. The circumstances surrounding her time in the Cayman Islands are now under investigation.

Perez was reported missing on Tuesday, 27 March, four days after the MSC Opera departed from the Cayman Islands.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    03/04/2018 at 5:15 pm

    “Perez was reported missing on Tuesday, 27 March, four days after the MSC Opera departed from the Cayman Islands.” Why did it take the MSC Opera 4 days!!!! To report her missing?????
    They should be fined!




