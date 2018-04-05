Miller calls for change in civil service promotion process

(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller expressed his frustrations last month over the blame political representatives get for the failings in civil service succession planning and urged the administrative arm of government to stop making competent, qualified and experienced Caymanians in the line of succession for senior posts compete with the whole world for promotion. Miller, the MLA for North Side, said that public servants acting in senior posts should be assessed so that any gaps in their qualifications can be addressed and they can be confirmed in post.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Miller raised the complaints he has received from constituents that Caymanians are often pushed out of the line of succession in the public sector because they are competing with candidates on the open international market and not just other Caymanians. He said it was frustrating for members of the parliament because they have no constitutional say over the civil service and how people are hired, fired, promoted or passed over.

But he said the challenges for locals were real. He pointed to the evidence of local civil servants who are temporarily promoted to act in a senior job, sometimes for years, but that is not taken into account when they are required to compete for the post on the open market with people from all over the world. He noted that in such circumstances, even the best local candidate could be beaten by someone else.

Miller said that if local people are competent enough to act and hold the reins of a senior post, then the government should be helping and supporting those Caymanians to make sure they can qualify for the job. But he said the system was failing.

The opposition leader said that while minor shortcomings of foreign applicants are overlooked, locals are rarely given the benefit of the doubt.

During a parliamentary debate last month on a proposal to designate some key public sector leadership roles, Miller noted that the Public Service Management Law does not have the same requirements to ensure locals are given priority for jobs in the same way that the immigration law stipulates that locals come first.

“I believe every job in the Cayman Islands belongs to a Caymanian unless somebody can prove there isn’t a Caymanian available to fit that position,” he said.

While he said it was obvious the enforcement of the immigration law needs to tighten up in the private sector, Miller was concerned that the requirement does not seem to even apply with the civil service. Saying he did not believe in legislating for certain posts to be restricted to locals only, he maintained that the law as it exists should be interpreted to ensure that local people always take priority in the public sector as well as the private sector.

Pointing directly to the situation at the fire service and the questions over the decision to hire the current chief from overseas, Miller said that members had been told he was taken on specifically for his training experience and to find a local to take the post. He said that the chief fire officer should have completed that task within two years, but as the CFO moves into his third year in post, his successor has still not been identified.

Miller told the LA that this was because of the fundamental problem of getting people to work towards their own departure. He said he believed it would be better to have a Caymanian in the top job with a deputy that may have the missing expertise to work alongside the Caymanian so they can acquire the necessary missing experience or skills.

“People who are coming to this paradise to train Caymanians to hurry back home… isn’t working,” he noted.

He implored the civil service to improve on succession planning so that locals who go off to university or gain experience overseas can believe that when they come home they have an opportunity to progress. Miller said there were too many educated Caymanians who no longer believe they are being given a fair chance in their own country.

Category: Jobs, Local News, Politics