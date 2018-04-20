(CNS): Michelle Bouchard (57) has been ordered to pay back the money she stole from James Bruce Handford, an octogenarian whom she scammed out of millions of dollars while she shared his home. The Canadian national, who is serving a ten-year term, reduced from 12 by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, will pay more than $2.2 million in compensation, which will go to her victim, who is in failing health, and his estate. The crown made the case to recover the cash to ensure that Bouchard did not profit from her dishonesty and what the trial judge had described as an eye-watering theft.

During the trial the court heard how she had moved her ill-gotten gains out of the Cayman Islands — money she will now be forced to pay back.

Bouchard was convicted of stealing the money from Handford, a wealthy businessman from Australia, while she was in a relationship with him. The trial exposed the extent of Bouchard’s theft and her attitude towards her unwitting benefactor as she had kept a detailed diary of their relationship.

