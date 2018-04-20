$2.2 million scammer ordered to pay back cash
(CNS): Michelle Bouchard (57) has been ordered to pay back the money she stole from James Bruce Handford, an octogenarian whom she scammed out of millions of dollars while she shared his home. The Canadian national, who is serving a ten-year term, reduced from 12 by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, will pay more than $2.2 million in compensation, which will go to her victim, who is in failing health, and his estate. The crown made the case to recover the cash to ensure that Bouchard did not profit from her dishonesty and what the trial judge had described as an eye-watering theft.
During the trial the court heard how she had moved her ill-gotten gains out of the Cayman Islands — money she will now be forced to pay back.
Bouchard was convicted of stealing the money from Handford, a wealthy businessman from Australia, while she was in a relationship with him. The trial exposed the extent of Bouchard’s theft and her attitude towards her unwitting benefactor as she had kept a detailed diary of their relationship.
Deport. The fishing net brang in enough trash and death.
Wow, the sympathies for a white blonde hair Canadian. I bet you if she was a black Jamaican or black Caymanian woman, you wouldn’t hear the end of it. One condemnation after the next … and nasty ones too.
Like “she should rot for 10 more year!” etc…
The hypocrisy I tell you 😒
I suspect she was only convicted because she was a white Canadian.
What did she do that is illegal? Morally wrong yes, gold-digging yes, trifling ass user, yes. She found a man who willingly added her to his accounts to withdraw as she liked and she sure did. Was he drugged? Was she forging signatures? He was an older man who probably wanted to impress his younger love interest by doing nice things for her and spending cash. When did using a man for financial gains that he offered land you behind bars?? Sad she milked him and used the hell out of him but it was not illegal IMO.
Yeah good luck getting that money back, never happens.
The Canadian family only needs to have the judgement filed and made executory in Canada. She will probably default because she’s in jail. Then start seizing bank accounts. Not that difficult.
Which seems what this was all about. Which seems so wrong.
I feel very sorry for her. I do not believe she did anything criminal at all. The case against her seemed to very thin. Had she been a Caymanian no jury would have convicted her.
10 :10am , why you couldn’t see it is because she is a professional gold digger. But the Jury and the Judge seen that she is a low life gold digger criminal .
Gold digging is not a crime.
Gold diggin aint illegal, when done the right way.
Right, well let her spend your money then. I hope the victim recoups the money rightfully owed to him and his estate. Please refrain from using this sad case to turn this into another us versus them.
Thank God the jurors had functioning brains, unlike yourself. Read the trial transcript to see what a greedy, selfish, conniving woman this defendant was. Elderly abuse comes in many forms.
Yes, she is all the things you mentioned but I still fail to see how her gold digging is illegal.
Take ya licks foreign criminal!! #expatkind
Wow…that’s not very Caymankind of you. Typical.
