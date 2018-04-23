McLaughlin justifies trip to Commonwealth forum

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said his recent trip to London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference and the related Business Form on behalf of the British Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) gave him the chance to put Cayman on the global stage. “It is important that we use these opportunities to not only continue to build relationships within the UK but to make the wider Commonwealth membership more aware of the overseas territories generally and to see how we can benefit each other,” he said.

In a promotional video about the week-long visit to Britain, McLaughlin justified the trip, maintaining that enhancing the Cayman Islands’ profile was the “most important achievement”. He said it was important for Cayman to exploit the opportunities to increase trade and business presented by the UK’s efforts to reposition itself on the global state as it prepares to leave the European Union.

With leaders and delegates from more than 50 countries at the event McLaughlin said it presented the chance to explain what Cayman is and what it does to those attendees.

Category: Business, Financial Services