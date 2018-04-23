McLaughlin justifies trip to Commonwealth forum
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said his recent trip to London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference and the related Business Form on behalf of the British Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) gave him the chance to put Cayman on the global stage. “It is important that we use these opportunities to not only continue to build relationships within the UK but to make the wider Commonwealth membership more aware of the overseas territories generally and to see how we can benefit each other,” he said.
In a promotional video about the week-long visit to Britain, McLaughlin justified the trip, maintaining that enhancing the Cayman Islands’ profile was the “most important achievement”. He said it was important for Cayman to exploit the opportunities to increase trade and business presented by the UK’s efforts to reposition itself on the global state as it prepares to leave the European Union.
With leaders and delegates from more than 50 countries at the event McLaughlin said it presented the chance to explain what Cayman is and what it does to those attendees.
Category: Business, Financial Services
They already know what Cayman is.
A place we’re you hide money after you laundered it.
Alden looks soooo English in that picture
After all this time the Commonwealth members still need a step by step guide to explain what Cayman is and what it does??
McKeeva used to say the same rubbish when Alden used to criticize him as leader of the opposition for the constant travel and useless junkets. Ironic that Alden now acts, sounds and speaks just like McKeeva. A greater irony is that they are both now beholden to each other and propping up the unity government that keeps them relevant.
3
By going to the conference Alden could meet Baroness Scotland who is one of the few people more useless than he is.
They all have to get together to coordinate their individual uselessness for maximum collective uselessness.
If Alden had taken 5 minutes to speak to the people that Baroness Scotland interacted with when she was trekking out here every few months after being appointed a member of one of our institutions of good governance that his Constitution created, he would have quickly learned what a waste of time she was.
And in her new role, she has lived up to the same standard that was seen in Cayman, earning herself the nickname Baroness Shameless http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5583669/Commonwealth-chief-Baroness-Scotland-threatened-whistleblower-arranged-friends-meet-Queen.html
I guess that explains why our Premier was so happy to ‘renew my friendship’ with her; they are two of a kind. Maybe his British friends will nominate him to become a Baron and then they’ll be Baron & Baroness Shameless.
