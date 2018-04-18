Manhunt underway after suspect pulls knife on cops

(CNS): Police are currently searching for Dorlin Allen Ebanks (64) (aka “Allan Barnett”), a West Bay man who escaped from officers Tuesday as they tried to arrest him in the district after finding him in possession of cocaine. Ebanks was said to have brandished a knife and threatened the police before making off on foot towards Duxies Lane and disappearing into nearby bushes. The two detectives, who were carrying out investigations near the the junction of Boatswain Bay Road and Watercourse Road, had spotted him behaving suspiciously at around 11am.

As the officers approached, Ebanks attempted to flee while trying to conceal a package in his pocket. He was at first stopped by the police then became extremely aggressive.

Officers attempted to subdue him and recovered the cocaine he was trying to conceal but he pulled the knife, approached the officers aggressively, made the threats and then ran off.

The officers were unable to find him and are now asking the public to help track him down. He is now wanted for escaping lawful custody, several drug-related offences, assaulting police and threatening offences.

Police said anyone who spots Ebanks should exercise caution and call 911 immediately.

Anyone that has information regarding his whereabouts should contact DS Taylor at 925-3075 or the West Bay Police station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police