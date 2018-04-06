Man dodges jail following drunken assault

(CNS): A 23-year-old man from George Town has avoided going to jail despite hitting a woman in the face with a bottle during a drunken brawl. Hector Latrell Whittaker pleaded guilty to wounding on the morning of his trial in February and received a 17-month jail sentence Thursday, which was suspended for two years. Justice Michael Wood said he had come very close to going to jail as it was “an unpleasant offence where a bottle was used to inflict injury to a woman’s face”.

But in accordance with the basis of plea agreed between the crown and the defence, the court accepted that he was provoked and it was an instinctive response.

When the prosecutor outlined the facts of the case, he said that Whittaker, his girlfriend and a group of other friends were out celebrating a birthday at Da Station bar on Shamrock Road last March; at around midnight they were all intoxicated when Whittaker and his girlfriend began arguing.

One of her female friends approached the couple and became swept up in the argument. At some point, it was said, she pushed Whittaker, who was holding a nearly empty bottle of beer in his hand. At that moment he swung the bottle at her and a brawl began, during which she sustained a cut to her face.

The court heard that Whittaker had no previous convictions and he had no intention of hurting the woman, who was a close friend and godmother to his child, but had acted instinctively as a result of poor judgment. Since his conviction he has shown both remorse and sympathy for his victim and was able to present a number of character witnesses who spoke highly of the young father, who is said to work hard to support his child.

Whittaker was ordered to pay the woman’s out-of-pocket medical costs of almost $400, attend an anger management course and was warned by the judge he that he would go to jail if he committed any offences during the period of time that his sentence was suspended.

Category: Courts, Crime