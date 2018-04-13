Landlord wants to charge tenant’s guests

Just wondering what the laws are for landlords and registering their rentals and how tenants can know if it is a legally registered rental property. I know of a landlord who also wants to charge their tenants hotel rates for family to visit and stay in her studio apartment. Not to mention she has been told she is not allowed overnight guests. Nothing in the contract stated these rules. She is not renting a room, she is renting a studio apartment. Thoughts?

