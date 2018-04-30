(CNS): Kirkland Nixon, the Cayman Islands’ first local chief fire officer, who headed up the service for more than 40 years, died this morning after being ill for several months. Nixon (73) was a popular public figure who was as well known for his passion for orchids as he was for his long public service. Government officials lowered the Cayman Islands flag at all government buildings Monday for the long- serving civil servant, who was also member of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman and served on a number of government boards and committees, most recently for the airport authority.

Tributes poured in all day Monday on social media about the well-liked community leader.

Paying tribute to Nixon, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was a personal friend and mentor.

“On behalf of the government I extend sympathy to his widow, Melba, his daughters Tammy

and Lorrie and the entire family,” he said. “Kirkland epitomised the best of Caymanian values: patriotism, hard work and diligence, honesty, integrity and fairness, frankness, common sense and judgement. These values endeared him to a wide cross-section of people in these Islands and beyond and shone through in the many roles he played in the development of these Islands and our

people and the preservation of ‘things Caymanian’.”

McLaughlin added that his service to the country spoke of a commitment rarely seen.”Despite

his illness, he continued to chair meetings of the authority’s board until March this year,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of these Islands I pay tribute to a man whose lifetime of selfless service will endure long after his passing and will continue to benefit Cayman for generations to come,” the premier stated, describing Nixon as “a true leader and visionary”.

He added, “Now he rests from his labours, leaving an incredible legacy of service and achievement. He is deeply loved and greatly respected and will be missed by all those who knew him and by the countless others whose lives he impacted.”

Officials said that this year’s hurricane exercise, which is taking place on Wednesday, will be named after Nixon, who also pioneered the development of disaster management in the Cayman Islands. He helped establish the National Hurricane Committee (NHC) and was pivotal in the creation of Hazard Management Cayman Islands.

Nixon received an MBE in 1979, and in 1989 he received the Queen’s Fire Service Medal (QSFM) and the Distinguished Service Award (IDSA) at the National Hurricane Conference.

In May 2013, in recognition of his contribution to the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, which he was instrumental in building, its visitors’ centre was renamed the “Kirkland Nixon Visitors’ Centre”.

Category: Local News