Jury makes quick decision in workplace ‘hammer’ case
(CNS): It took the jury less than one hour Tuesday to find Dain Damean McPherson (33) guilty of GBH following an attack on his supervisor at the supermarket where the men worked. The two men had engaged in an angry verbal altercation at the start of their shift at Foster’s Countryside last September, when McPherson picked up a hammer in the stockroom and attacked his boss. The entire incident was caught on CCTV but McPherson had nevertheless denied the charges, claiming self-defence.
The footage had depicted McPherson as the aggressor raining down blows on his victim’s head. The jury heard that when the hammer was wrested from him by other co-workers, he had tried to use a knife but was stopped again by another member of staff.
McPherson claimed that he had been taunted and bullied for months and had been subjected to assaults by his supervisor. He also claimed that prior to taking up the hammer and going after the victim, his supervisor had threatened him, saying he had a gun in his car and he was going to kill him. McPherson claimed that he was afraid for his life and had picked up the hammer to protect himself, as he was afraid of what his boss might do.
However, the jury members were not convinced and delivered a unanimous verdict that McPherson was the aggressor and found him guilty of wounding with intent.
McPherson was visibly shocked by the verdict. Despite having a clean record, he now faces what could be a significant custodial sentence. Although he could be facing several years behind bars, the judge bailed the Jamaican national at the request of his defence attorney until the sentencing hearing, which has been set for 18 May.
Knowing a bit about this stuff, I would say the manager failed in his people skills.
Many People went before the courts guilty for GBH in the cayman islands and received bail. maybe the courts is requesting a social enquiry into the incident or a psychiatric or a psychological report on Mr. Mcpherson. Do not be quick too judge people XXXXXX
What The Reporter did not divulge – was that this was a very serious, and sad case of aggressive, relentless abusive assault both physical and mental on a human.
Sadly when one reaches a breaking point this is what happens. In my opinion really unfair out come for Mr McPherson.
So where were the witnesses to corroborate his wild story? Big tales like that need something more than hot air, particularly when he’s on film attacking someone.
Just being Devil’s Advocate for a second…he made some strong claims in regards to the moonlight profession of the assailed…any followup police work on that, or does the background credibility of the threat to life not matter in this case? We know there are many people involved in the drug trade on this island, so such a claim ought not to be entirely dismissed. Likewise, if it was deliberately defamatory, one would hope that would be weighed at sentencing.
How do you follow up on made-up tales? Maybe he should have gone to the police with his claims BEFORE he attacked people with a hammer and a knife. Where are his witnesses to all this abuse he says he suffered.
his lawyer should have told him no excuse is going to excuse you from attacking someone with a hammer. Unless the person you’re attacking has a weapon on him at the time. No matter what.
All a clean record means is that a person has not be caught, charged and convicted of a crime. It doesn’t mean that the person does not have a history of violence or lack of control.
No a clean record mean: a clean police record! There should be absolutely no judgment to that reality. To do so, is to undermine the system of justice, the integrity of people and ultimately take us down a slippery slope. So please stop that garbage that is often seen pushed by those who live in judgment lane and look for justification for their own smutty, devious mind.
Why has this judge broken the rule that once you are found guilty of a serious offence you will be remanded until sentencing because you are likey to abscond before sentencing and cost the Cayman Islands lots of money to locate and bring back to the Cayman Islands. If this happens the cost should come out of the judge salary. They need to be held accountable considering they usually hold court for about four and half hours a day.
Why does he get bail just because his lawyer requested it? Is he not a flight risk? Why is he not in jail getting started on what is obviously going to be a sentence to prison, followed, I hope, by deportation? Cayman is still not serious about fighting crime.
