Jury makes quick decision in workplace ‘hammer’ case

(CNS): It took the jury less than one hour Tuesday to find Dain Damean McPherson (33) guilty of GBH following an attack on his supervisor at the supermarket where the men worked. The two men had engaged in an angry verbal altercation at the start of their shift at Foster’s Countryside last September, when McPherson picked up a hammer in the stockroom and attacked his boss. The entire incident was caught on CCTV but McPherson had nevertheless denied the charges, claiming self-defence.

The footage had depicted McPherson as the aggressor raining down blows on his victim’s head. The jury heard that when the hammer was wrested from him by other co-workers, he had tried to use a knife but was stopped again by another member of staff.

McPherson claimed that he had been taunted and bullied for months and had been subjected to assaults by his supervisor. He also claimed that prior to taking up the hammer and going after the victim, his supervisor had threatened him, saying he had a gun in his car and he was going to kill him. McPherson claimed that he was afraid for his life and had picked up the hammer to protect himself, as he was afraid of what his boss might do.

However, the jury members were not convinced and delivered a unanimous verdict that McPherson was the aggressor and found him guilty of wounding with intent.

McPherson was visibly shocked by the verdict. Despite having a clean record, he now faces what could be a significant custodial sentence. Although he could be facing several years behind bars, the judge bailed the Jamaican national at the request of his defence attorney until the sentencing hearing, which has been set for 18 May.

