Judge warns rock thrower to stop smoking ganja

(CNS): A local man who was given a 10-month suspended jail sentence following an incident in which he injured his neighbour after throwing rocks into her house, was warned to stop smoking ganja by a judge. During a sentencing hearing, Thursday, prosecutors described how Wayne David Wright (21) was involved in an altercation with his neighbour after the two of them had returned home drunk from a George Town bar. During the row, Wright claimed his neighbour had pushed him into a pile of bricks. Angry and confused by the aggression, he threw rocks at his neighbour’s house.

The man’s wife, however, was in the home and she was injured when one of the stones hit her on the head. Wright was also said to have damaged windows and the couple’s car during the rock-throwing episode.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened in February 2016 when he was just 19 years old. With Wright having no serious adult criminal record the judge handed down the short sentence, which he suspended for 10 months, and ordered him to pay CI$800 in compensation.

The court had heard that Wright, who suffers from post-traumatic stress, has struggled with addiction to alcohol and has been using ganja from a very young age, has accepted that he needs help. His defence attorney told the court that Wright has recently secured an apprenticeship and the young man is trying to turn his life around.

The judge also directed Wright to take an anger-management course while on the suspended sentence and that he should seek counselling. But he warned the still-young man that smoking ganja was illegal and if he carried on he could be brought back to court and find himself charged with drug offences, and forced to serve the 10-month suspended sentence at Northward.

Justice Wood said Wright was not getting away with his crime but he was being given a chance that he should take, as another judge may not be so lenient.

