Judge remains on bench following DUI conviction
(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has confirmed that Justice Ingrid Mangatal will remain on the bench in the wake of her conviction for drinking and driving. In a short statement about the judge following press enquiries, the chief justice said he was satisfied that no further action was required. Last month Mangatal pleaded guilty to DUI and was fined a total of $600 and banned from driving for 12 months. She was arrested following a single-vehicle collision on the West Bay Road in September last year.
The chief justice confirmed that since the case was concluded, Justice Mangatal has continued without interruption to discharge her duties as a judge.
The chief justice’s office said in a statement, “Regrettable though the incident of driving was, fortunately no one was hurt and the court has quite properly dealt with the case according to the law. Justice Mangatal’s explanation, including very importantly the absence of any deliberate intention on her part to drive the car, was not refuted or opposed by the prosecution.”
The statement continued, “The chief justice is entirely satisfied that no further action is required.”
Justice Mangatal had told the court that she had drunk three glasses of wine and taken medication before going to bed early on the night in question. She told police she had no memory of leaving home, still in her nightwear, and apparently visiting a fast-food restaurant before the smash. Evidence submitted in the case indicated that the medications she had taken before retiring, mixed with the alcohol and the fatigue, could have caused amnesia.
What is the big deal? Judges are human Just because she made a mistake and subsequently owned that mistake immediately doesn’t disqualify her.
0
0
total non-story here. justice was done.
0
0
She doesn’t need her drivers license to do her job, what’s the big deal
0
0
I did not expect any better. Poor example by someone who should know better.
0
0
What a disgrace.
0
0
Good decision
0
0
People in high position of responsibility living recklessly?
How did she remember exactly how much she drank and what else she took with the alcohol?
I think she is a dangerous person if she got out of bed, got in a dangerous “weapon” and do not remember doing so. That alone is evidence that she is not fit to be a judge, until there is reasonable proof that she is alcohol FREE.
Those in high positions must be held to high standards.
0
0
How many times have we heard from drivers involved in serious accidents that they remember nothing of the incident. We must draw our own conclusions.
0
0
Judges aren’t perfect they do make mistakes just like any other human. Good call CJ. 👍👍
0
0
Just incredible. I wonder if it had been a Police Officer, Immigration Officer or Customs Officer he/she would still have a job.
0
0
This is really just a case of a stressed-out judge who was trying to get some sleep. They tell you not to combine those medications with alcohol, but alcohol makes them stronger. If you are desperate for sleep, far from heeding the warning not to mix them, you may think they go together perfectly. This can have unexpected results. Luckily, no one was hurt except the judge. I am much more interested in whether she is sleeping better now than any question of removing her from the bench.
12
17
This island is one entire mental asylum.
20
4
So does that mean you are a mad person too?
0
0
Yeah, her meds may have made her wacked out enough to get in her car in her night gown and drive around, but your point is still valid.
0
0
You got that right.
0
0