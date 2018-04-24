Judge remains on bench following DUI conviction

(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has confirmed that Justice Ingrid Mangatal will remain on the bench in the wake of her conviction for drinking and driving. In a short statement about the judge following press enquiries, the chief justice said he was satisfied that no further action was required. Last month Mangatal pleaded guilty to DUI and was fined a total of $600 and banned from driving for 12 months. She was arrested following a single-vehicle collision on the West Bay Road in September last year.

The chief justice confirmed that since the case was concluded, Justice Mangatal has continued without interruption to discharge her duties as a judge.

The chief justice’s office said in a statement, “Regrettable though the incident of driving was, fortunately no one was hurt and the court has quite properly dealt with the case according to the law. Justice Mangatal’s explanation, including very importantly the absence of any deliberate intention on her part to drive the car, was not refuted or opposed by the prosecution.”

The statement continued, “The chief justice is entirely satisfied that no further action is required.”

Justice Mangatal had told the court that she had drunk three glasses of wine and taken medication before going to bed early on the night in question. She told police she had no memory of leaving home, still in her nightwear, and apparently visiting a fast-food restaurant before the smash. Evidence submitted in the case indicated that the medications she had taken before retiring, mixed with the alcohol and the fatigue, could have caused amnesia.

