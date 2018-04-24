Jail time cut for woman in fatal smash
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal found that a judge had not given enough consideration to the personal mitigating circumstances of Anastasia Watson (24), who had killed her close friend in a road smash in 2015, when she had been handed a one-year prison term for causing death by careless driving. The panel cut the twelve-month term given to Watson to nine months, with the appeal court suggesting that the mitigation in the case was significant and should have led to a shorter sentence.
The higher court made the decision following submissions from defence attorney Amelia Fosuhene and crown counsel Scott Wainwright about the case. On reaching their conclusion that the sentence was too long, the judges also noted the inability to suspend sentences in such cases and raised the proposal that the law may need to be revisited.
Watson, who is from West Bay, admitted causing the crash, which happened in North Side in the Rum Point area three years ago. Kimberly Bush (23), who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene in the crash when Watson, who was injured, lost control of the silver BMW she was driving and crashed into a concrete wall.
The cause of the crash was believed to be speed, as an accident re-constructionist said at the time of the smash the car was travelling at 80mph on the 50mph road.
what if it was you and your friend … shit can happen buddy. just remember that
How is this possibly fair? kids get longer for smoking joints.
Wow……….
And why is that sentence to long?.. I’m not following this right. She was driving, at excessive speed, crashed and killed her friend. Killed her….she is dead..not coming back. She received a permanent sentence handed down by her careless friend. And this sentence is to long?
I call bullsh*t. How in the hell is this to long….how bout not long enough. I’ve seen them put people away for the same or less. She is no different than any of these folks. I feel bad for the families involved but this is absolutely crap.
I absolutely agree with 5.25pm. Driving at 80mph was a pretty good way to lose control of a car and cause serious injury or death. I’m not so sure the judges would have been so impressed by the “mitigating circumstances” had one of their children been the victim.
Oh. So you were at court? You heard what happened? You listened to the judgment ? No. You did not did you.
Unfortunately you only know about the headline this story and not the person who died or the person who was sentenced. As outraged as you are, you clearly know nothing about the law or why the court did what they did. Had you been in court you would have heard the arguments and full judgement of the court. Yet here you are sitting and whining about a young person who the court found deserved less prison time. You moan about it but have no idea why they came to that conclusion. So without knowing all the facts What makes you so perfect or qualified to judge her?
I was at court. I heard what they said and I understand exactly why they said it. If you were at court you might not be speaking from your position of ignorance.
I hope you enjoy your faultless, judgment free, perfect life. But if you are ever in trouble, I hope you find yourself before a judge who thinks like you.
Driver was breathalyzed below legal limit. Defense claims she fell asleep at the wheel “blacking out” from something else which then put her foot down and accelerated the vehicle to 80mph and into the wall. Probably high driving, but RCIPS don’t currently test for that.
