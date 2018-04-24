Jail time cut for woman in fatal smash

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal found that a judge had not given enough consideration to the personal mitigating circumstances of Anastasia Watson (24), who had killed her close friend in a road smash in 2015, when she had been handed a one-year prison term for causing death by careless driving. The panel cut the twelve-month term given to Watson to nine months, with the appeal court suggesting that the mitigation in the case was significant and should have led to a shorter sentence.

The higher court made the decision following submissions from defence attorney Amelia Fosuhene and crown counsel Scott Wainwright about the case. On reaching their conclusion that the sentence was too long, the judges also noted the inability to suspend sentences in such cases and raised the proposal that the law may need to be revisited.

Watson, who is from West Bay, admitted causing the crash, which happened in North Side in the Rum Point area three years ago. Kimberly Bush (23), who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene in the crash when Watson, who was injured, lost control of the silver BMW she was driving and crashed into a concrete wall.

The cause of the crash was believed to be speed, as an accident re-constructionist said at the time of the smash the car was travelling at 80mph on the 50mph road.

Category: Courts, Crime