Immigration to split into new agencies

(CNS): As government begins work on shaping a new border protection force, which will see the customs and immigration enforcement arms merge and the creation of a new human resources unit, the immigration department as it is now will no longer exist. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last month, the premier described the immigration department as being in a state of flux as the changes begin to happen. But there are hopes that by separating the work permit functions from border protection, the system will become more efficient and more secure.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told the press Thursday that the civil service supports the idea of a single border agency, combining immigration and custom officers and work, because it will be more effective and provide better value for money while keeping the borders safe.

Governor Anwar Choudhury also offered his support this week at his first press conference, where he spoke about the importance of flexibility in the civil service to improve the system. He said the immigration function will not go away but if the merger helped with agility, that would be a good thing.

During his comments in the LA last month, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the departments were currently in transition and there would be some changes to the existing roles. With indications from the premier, the governor and the deputy governor of these changes and the possible disappearance of the immigration department as we know it now, the future of the chief immigration officer’s post is also in question.

Standing in for the deputy governor in the Legislative Assembly last month, Gloria McField-Nixon spoke about the future of this post during a debate on a private member’s motion. She said that the role would evolve in scope and responsibility over the next year as the new human resource unit emerges.

The head of the new human resources agency, Sharon Roulstone, was the first appointment to one of the new agencies, but so far no one has been named as the head of the new border agency. The current immigration boss is Bruce Smith, who has been acting in the job since Linda Evans was placed on required leave in 2014.

Although Evans was paid off after a long dispute with government last September, Smith has not been given the top job. Before he was appointed to act as the immigration chief, Smith’s substantive position was as deputy chief for border control.

