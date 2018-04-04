Immigration to split into new agencies
(CNS): As government begins work on shaping a new border protection force, which will see the customs and immigration enforcement arms merge and the creation of a new human resources unit, the immigration department as it is now will no longer exist. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last month, the premier described the immigration department as being in a state of flux as the changes begin to happen. But there are hopes that by separating the work permit functions from border protection, the system will become more efficient and more secure.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told the press Thursday that the civil service supports the idea of a single border agency, combining immigration and custom officers and work, because it will be more effective and provide better value for money while keeping the borders safe.
Governor Anwar Choudhury also offered his support this week at his first press conference, where he spoke about the importance of flexibility in the civil service to improve the system. He said the immigration function will not go away but if the merger helped with agility, that would be a good thing.
During his comments in the LA last month, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the departments were currently in transition and there would be some changes to the existing roles. With indications from the premier, the governor and the deputy governor of these changes and the possible disappearance of the immigration department as we know it now, the future of the chief immigration officer’s post is also in question.
Standing in for the deputy governor in the Legislative Assembly last month, Gloria McField-Nixon spoke about the future of this post during a debate on a private member’s motion. She said that the role would evolve in scope and responsibility over the next year as the new human resource unit emerges.
The head of the new human resources agency, Sharon Roulstone, was the first appointment to one of the new agencies, but so far no one has been named as the head of the new border agency. The current immigration boss is Bruce Smith, who has been acting in the job since Linda Evans was placed on required leave in 2014.
Although Evans was paid off after a long dispute with government last September, Smith has not been given the top job. Before he was appointed to act as the immigration chief, Smith’s substantive position was as deputy chief for border control.
I suggest fixing the Immigration Laws first, sure is an hot mess………and if they are not aware of what they are doing things can only get worst.
Maybe then we can keep all this illegal Honduran-Caymanian connection crap from happening. The more Hondurans CIG allows in the country the more illegal “Operations” we will have going on. Has anyone looked at how bad they manage their own country? Makes you wonder how people are so prideful of a “shit hole”?
The primary function of the customs department is revenue collection. It has nothing to do with ‘border control’. Smuggling results in a loss of income for the country so Customs has the job of preventing it; nothing to do with ‘border control’ in terms of monitoring the passage of people into and out of the territory.
Does Chuckie become the new all-powerful supremo?
It won’t be missed.
The new CIO will be a British National sent to Cayman by the FCO.
Whitehall will seek to have greater control of key strategic areas of the Civil Service. This will be facilitated by the new Governor and DG Manderson in order to implement its own policies and exert greater influence over an important colony like Cayman in the wake of Brexit. The invitation to Hong Kong by the FCO was not an act of charity; there is always a purpose behind such jestures. Unfortunately your leaders do not understand this level of geopolitics or have experienced advisors to aid them navigate the political midfield. FCO assets are strategically placed in the private and public sector to advance and protect the UK’s interests.
Your politicians will continue to compromise the futures of generational Caymanians in order to retain political power. Your natives will be led like lambs to the slaughter by the invasion of British decision makers sent from the FCO and the mass increase of new Caymanians due to open immigration policies that will drive population growth masked as economic growth for locals.
Tom Clancy is alive and well, but still just writing fiction. It would make a great film though. I think you severely overestimate these Islands worth to the Crown. The UK would be very happy if you voted for independence.
UK care enough about Cayman to bug Chief Justice Smellie and everybody else’s communications. Look at the great cover up in the Euro Bank trial.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/jan/18/military1
Separating work permit from border protection . So then the left hand won’t know what the right hand has done/doing . Another bigger mess in the Immigration system.
I think that they are trying to fix the issues of Immigration the wrong way . I believe that they should start from the top down approach . Not from the middle of the problems.
The sign above the door is irrelevant if you have the same people and the same system.
That cannot be so….when people arrive Immigration can see who has been approved and who not, why would that change? If you don’t like who is being allowed in, then that is the thing to do something about.
Lets hope they don’t continue to dress them like Nazi storm troopers, can’t imagine what visitors think when they are confronted by our “friendly approachable” Waffen SS?
I guess they feel the same way we feel when we go up to the desk Miami. That is never a pleasant experience either,
Unfortunately in the Civil Service we never see heads roll, rather we see them proliferate. Undoubtedly this will be the case here.
A disaster, created by politicians, tainted by corruption and nepotism, unfairly blamed on civil servants, and one for which Caymanians have been and will continue to pay the price.
Good luck Sharon. We all need you to succeed.
“single border agency, combining immigration and custom officers and work” Civil servants will be upset when they find they are going to have to work. 🙂
Are there enough Immigration employees not in jail, on suspension or on paid leave ( pending further investigation ) to split into new agencies?
Que? No habla ingles.
