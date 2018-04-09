Hyman misses out on medal in 100m final surprise

(CNS Local Life): Kemar Hyman clocked the second best time in the 100 metre semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, but a surprise domination by the South African duo saw the Cayman Islands track star pushed off the medal podium in the finals Monday. Akani Simbine and his team‑mate, Henricho Bruintjies, took silver and gold, leaving the favourite, Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, in third place. Hyman, who ran 10:10 in the semis and had his eye on a medal, in the end came in fifth with a time of 10:21.

