Home intruder faces list of charges

(CNS): A 48-year-old East End man who was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of burglary after a woman discovered an intruder inside her home on John McLean drive has been formally charged with burglary and consumption of cocaine, as well as intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The man had fled the scene after the resident discovered him in her house but it is not clear whether or not he stole anything before he fled or how police tracked him down. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Category: Crime, Local News