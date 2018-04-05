Health is a human right, says minister

(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has said that “health is a human right and nobody should have to choose between good health and other life necessities”. In a statement to mark World Health Day, the minister said that everybody in Cayman should have access to the best healthcare available. “Neither should anyone face financial hardships to access the health services that they need,” he added. But the minister said nothing about how he plans to make that a reality, as he urged the public to make the most of free health screenings from the HSA over the next week.

Although the law mandates that everyone in the Cayman Islands have health insurance and that all employers are required to pay half of their workers’ insurance cover, hundreds of people who are in casual work, self-employed or unemployed remain without insurance. Many others have far from adequate health cover, undermining the goal of universal access to healthcare for all, as many people simply cannot afford to go to the doctor or pay for the treatment and medicines they need.

During the election campaign last year the PPM, and in particular Premier Alden McLaughlin, pointed to a pressing need to review the current health insurance system in Cayman, which almost everyone recognises is failing. On numerous occasions since, Alden McLaughlin has criticized the existing system, as have other politicians.

Talk of a national or single payer system has also increased, whereby government would utilize its existing insurance company, CINCIO, which currently covers civil servants, indigent and elderly Caymanians as well as those refused cover by the private sector.

But so far the health minister has made no announcements about his overall plans or policy ideas to address the multiple shortcomings and problems with the system. The only announcement that has been made since he took up the health portfolio in May last year has been the opening of a public consultation and survey on the possibility of introducing a specific basic health care plan designed purely for the over 65’s.

The proposal has received considerable criticism because it means hiving off some 4,000 elderly people into a smaller pool, all of whom are much more likely to need healthcare and who are living on a fixed minimum income. Creating a small group of less healthy people means the cost of premiums is likely to still be beyond the reach of many of them.

In his first major speech as health minister during the budget debate last November, Seymour raised his own concerns about the fact that health cover for children is not free. But there have been no policy solutions to address that issue coming from the ministry since.

Nevertheless, in the address celebrating the 70th anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) Seymour claimed that the principle of “health coverage for everyone, everywhere, without discrimination” is very close to his heart.

This year, the focus of World Health Day is ‘Universal Health Coverage’ and the minister said that all countries’ approach universal healthcare in different ways and there is no “one size fits all” solution, though he did not say what he thought would fit Cayman.

However, he said he recognised that healthcare treatments can be expensive, so it is important that people do everything possible to take care of their health, as he pointed to free screenings next week for diabetes and hypertension.

“The earlier we can detect conditions, the sooner we can treat them. Early diagnosis can make a huge difference in the success of treating illnesses, sometimes meaning the difference between life and death,” he said, as he urged people to take advantage of the free tests.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams Rodriguez said universal health coverage does not mean free coverage for all possible health interventions, regardless of the cost, as no country can provide all services free of charge on a sustainable basis. He said people should take proactive measures to consider the status of their basic wellness and seek early intervention, which can result in easing the health burden of the country.

He said the free screenings being offered by the Health Service Authority over the next week are a part of the continued initiatives of the department to emphasise the benefits of healthy lifestyles and early detection of issues such as diabetes, hypertension and depression, which will enable appropriate treatment to prevent complications and ensure quality of life.

These free community health screenings will be available in all district health centres on Grand Cayman, including the general practice clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac, from 9 to 13 April between 9am and 1pm. Residents on Little Cayman can call the clinic to make an appointment.

Category: Health, health and safety, Health Insurance