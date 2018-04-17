Gulf Stream change spells more sea level danger
(CNS): Like many other low-lying countries around the world, the Cayman Islands is already on the front line when it comes to the threat of sea-level rise posed by climate change. But now scientists are raising concerns about another potential problem regarding sea levels on this side of the Atlantic caused by a dramatic slowing of the Gulf Stream. In the latest scientific research, experts warn that arctic melting is behind the decrease in the important climate phenomenon’s movement, which is expected to fuel more erratic weather around the world as well as more coastal erosion.
Research recently published in the science journal, Nature, by the University College London (UCL) and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) has found that the Atlantic Gulf Stream is at its weakest in more than 1,600 years. The research shows that the Gulf Stream has reduced in strength by around 15% since 1950, pointing to the role of human-made greenhouse gas emissions as the primary cause.
“The evidence we’re now able to provide is the most robust to date,” said Professor Stefan Rahmstorf from the Potsdam Institute, who conceived the study. “We’ve analysed all the available sea surface temperature datasets, comprising data from the late 19th century until the present.”
Peter Spooner, one of the authors from UCL, writing about the research online, said the weakening of the system may have started naturally but is probably being fuelled by climate change related to greenhouse gas emissions.
“This circulation is a key player in the Earth’s climate system and a large or abrupt slowdown could have global repercussions. It could cause sea levels on the US east coast to rise, alter European weather patterns or rain patterns more globally, and hurt marine wildlife,” Spooner said, adding that the speed of the change in the research results have come as a surprise to many, including him.
Known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), it is described by scientists as a giant conveyor belt of water. It transports warm, salty water to the north Atlantic, where it gets very cold and sinks. Once in the deep ocean the water flows back southwards and then all around the world’s oceans.
Scientists believe that severe weather events will increase as a result of the slowing of the important weather system, causing colder winters in the north, drought in the tropics, stronger storms and heatwaves, as well as coastal flooding around the world.
Fake news. Donny whoppers, the most powerful (and most excellent) person in the most powerful country on the planet, says it's fake. Who could know more than him?
You’ll notice the rich folks are building hills to plant their homes and families on.
Was planning to buy property in Cayman and then concluded to buy somewhere else instead. I just can see how Cayman will survive another major hurricane, much less the pending sea rise that will put much of Cayman under water. Already parts of the island flood every summer when the rain starts.
Maybe the CI Gov and Dart can work on a “Lost City of Atlantis” tourist attraction once Georgetown is underwater.
Rum Point is looking a bit precarious
This phenomenon is already changing the migration patterns of pelagic (highly migratory) fish. The dolphin (mahi-mahi) fishing has been awful for the past few years and was highlighted even more by last weekends “Kirk Slam” fishing tournament where a total of 6 fish were weighed over 2 days of fishing by 30+ boats. Rewind 10 years and 1 boat would have been at the scales weighing over 6 fish each day.
A popular marine artist/wannabe fisherman would have you believe the mahi are overfished, but I believe their migration patterns have just changed with the changing of the gulf stream current.
Think you’ll find it’s a combination of man made problems.
If that’s the case why are Mahi still jumping into the boat further north? There’s no shortage of the fish in the Atlantic as a whole, they just don’t migrate this far south anymore.
Care to provide examples?
maybe stop killing fish for sport….its 2018.
Who said anything about sport? I kill for food.
Guy Harvey a wannabe fisherman? Whatever your opinion of the man he grew up fishing, his father owned a charter boat, he has competed and won prizes in countless fishing tournaments, he earned a First Class Honours science degree at a first rate UK university and has a PhD in Fisheries Sciences. That was all before he became a well known artist.
Your qualifications?
It’s probably also the reason we get so much more sargassum sea weed these days too and why we don’t get nor’ westers anymore.
But Trump claims climate change is a Chinese hoax ? the man who has sex with porn stars without protection , then goes home to his wife . Genius ! Oh and he never lies lol .
climate change is beyond the comprehension of the average caymanian. the compass still says ‘we shouldn’t care because we can’t make a difference……
rising sea levels has been talked about for generations….when was the last time you heard a caymanian politician mention it??????
Cue all the weather “experts” with no experience who challenge things they know nothing about which have been studied by experienced and well trained scientists.
