GT shooting case thrown out for lack of evidence

(CNS): A West Bay man walked free from court last week after firearms charges against him were thrown out when the judge presiding over the trial decided there was no case to answer. Although police recovered spent shell cases, indicating that a weapon had been fired outside the Roof Top Bar in Mary Street and in Myles Road on 3 June last year, there was no evidence to say it was Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks (25) who was doing the shooting. In a case where the crown fell short of demonstrating that Ebanks ever had a gun, officers had depended on an assumption of identification from CCTV footage.

The defence accused the police officers in the case of having a bias towards identifying Ebanks on the footage after his alleged victim, Charles Walton III (20), who also faces charges of possessing a weapon and will be on trial later this year, had already pointed the finger at him. But in reality it was almost impossible to identify anyone on the tape — a point supported by the judge.

With other witnesses supporting Ebanks’ position that he did not have a gun and he was not the shooter, the case was stopped and Ebanks acquitted.

Ebanks was charged after police accused him of being one of at least three men who fired on Walton outside the Roof Top Bar on Mary Street and then at a house in Myles Road, a short distance away, where police estimated that around 15 shots had been fired. At the time the case raised significant concern over what was described as indiscriminate shooting in the heart of the capital.

