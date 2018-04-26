GT MLA fighting for new mortgage regime

(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, is taking on the battle to overhaul the current legal regime around home loans, replacing it with a genuine fit-for-purpose mortgage regime. Bryan believes that the current demand loan system operated by all of the banks is inherently flawed. From the very beginning, starting with misleading adverts, the system is tipped completely in favour of the financial institutions, he said, who can seize people’s homes just three months after the first default regardless of the circumstances.

Speaking at a public meeting in George Town on Tuesday evening, Bryan set out in detail the problems with the current regime. He outlined his plans to solve the disturbing situation of Caymanians losing their homes and their investment, ending up homeless with life-changing, crippling debt as a result of the chain of events that is triggered after just three payments are missed on the demand loans.

Bryan has made this a priority for his term in office but as a lone wolf in the Legislative Assembly it is difficult for him to make much progress on his own agenda. Nevertheless, with the help of reluctant government back-bencher, Bernie Bush, Bryan is bringing a private member’s motion to parliament for the next sitting in June, asking government to form a committee to conduct research and analysis into the current regime and all its flaws and to come up with draft proposals to introduce mortgage legislation.

“I want government to come up with a holistic solution that sees the entire regime overhauled and simplify the process,” he said. “We can’t solve this piecemeal; we need to introduce a balanced and fair regime where the borrower as well as the lender is protected.”

The road to foreclosure starts at the very beginning with what Bryan says are the misleading television ads from lending institutions who claim they are selling mortgages when all they are offering are loans secured against the home. “These are two very different things,” Bryan said, as he accused the banks of deceiving customers and tempting them into loan contracts to buy their dream home that are often inappropriate. These loan contracts are often incomprehensible to regular people who obviously cannot afford a lawyer to check them out. But the bias towards lenders is stark when they can seek to foreclose on a defaulting borrower after they miss just three payments.

The home loans most institutions offer lead to harrowing stories once the default begins to spiral. Borrowers who may have been compliant for years, even with equity in their homes, can still lose their house as there is no legal protections that stops the banks from selling the home for less than its market value. Bryan also believes the longstanding concerns about collusion and conflicts of interest between banks, valuers and realtors are common because of the lack of regulation.

He highlighted numerous problems during the meeting regarding the current foreclosure process that leave borrowers completely vulnerable to the banks, valuers and lawyers. But he said the introduction of a comprehensive mortgage system and relevant regulation of the players, would redress the balance, giving borrowers at least a fighting chance to keep their homes when they fall on difficult times.

Most people lose their homes as a result of losing their job or a family break-up but, in some cases, given more time they could get back on track. But even in the worst-case scenario where the home can’t be saved, Bryan believes a mortgage law could at least protect the equity people have invested in their homes, prevent banks and valuers from selling properties at a fraction of their value and hold the borrowers responsible for any remaining debt as well.

The problem of former borrowers who have defaulted, losing their investment and equity as well as the house itself, is a significant illustration of how unjust the system is. But one of the most insidious elements of the whole scenario is how in some cases the bank’s ability to put repossessed homes on the market at fire sale prices leaves the borrowers with residual debt and banks can seek earnings orders to recover that as well.

Comprehensive legislation around home ownership may also be able to protect borrowers about to lose their homes who have children or vulnerable or elderly people living with them. At the moment, the banks are free to make families, even those with very young or disabled children, homeless when they take steps to foreclose.

While government has been reluctant to accept that there is a significant problem with the repossession of homes, the harrowing stories of people being thrown on to the street with nowhere to go are persistent.

During the previous administration the government indicated it was a small percentage and the former finance minister was inclined to dismiss repossession as poor cash flow management on the part of the home loan holder. Despite this position, however, stories of families being ousted from their homes, living on the beach or in their cars and turning to the overloaded Needs Assessment Unit for help continue despite the recent economic upturn.

Category: Local News