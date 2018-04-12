Governor lauds HSA facilities on first visit

(CNS): The governor was singing the praises of the hospitals on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac following tours of both facilities. Anwar Choudhury told officials that the Health Services Authority (HSA) is comparable to some of the best hospitals in the UK, stating that the hospitals had “blown me away in terms of the quality”. He was said to have commended the staff, including CEO Lizzette Yearwood and Medical Director Delroy Jefferson, saying they should be proud of a “great organisation” and an important national infrastructure that everyone relies on.

“From the moment I walked in — the cleanliness, the organisation — I thought it was very impressive and I kept on comparing it to the very best hospitals I have seen in the United Kingdom,” said Choudhury. “When I fall ill or my family falls ill, this is where I will come to. So it’s a very, very important institution to us and I was really impressed.”

Officials from the hospital said in a release that during the tour the governor explored various departments, interacted with staff, asking them relevant questions about their units, their roles and responsibilities, and mingled with patients to find out how they felt about the care and quality of the services.

He said Faith Hospital was an impressive facility for an island of Cayman Brac’s size and commended the hospital’s PAC system that enables the hospital to archive and send X-rays digitally to Grand Cayman. The governor recommended that the hospital engage as soon as possible in telemedicine, which allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients at a distance, using telecommunications technology.

