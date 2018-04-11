Governor gets down to crime-fighting work
(CNS): Since his arrival in the Cayman Islands last month, the new governor, Anwar Choudhury, has said that he is prioritising security and the battle against crime. Having already had several meetings on the subject with the police commissioner and other officials, yesterday he chaired his first National Security Council meeting — a body which he has committed to ensuring will no longer be a talking shop. The governor also approved the opposition nominee, Gilbert McLean, to take up one of two civilian posts on the NSC. The premier’s nominee is yet to be revealed.
The content of the meeting remains secret but Choudhury has been very open about his desire to fight crime and to support the formation of a border agency and coastguard to enhance law enforcement capabilities to tackle the rise in the smuggling of guns, drugs and illegal migrants, which many people now see as fuelling the spike in crime.
Speaking to the press recently, the governor said that the NSC would meet regularly and that he planned to address the main issues of gun crime and the overall general sense of insecurity about the rise in crime.
“We are progressing fast,” the governor said about early steps to knock the NSC into shape, but he said that what really mattered was action and what people see happening on the ground.
Choudhury has also said that he is heartened over the fact that everyone sees the crime problem as a national issue and above politics, but warned that it would not be easy to resolve, given the number of threats to security, from cyber to gun crime.
“There is a big list of things that matter to people,” the governor said about the criminality that has caused concern. “We hope that we can utilise the National Security Council to address these things strategically and help those in charge of operations, giving them the resources and direction they need to get on with the job.”
Choudhury made it clear when he spoke with the media that he is not a fan of meetings for the sake of meetings and that it was important to get things done. He said that the NSC needs to be action orientated, and despite plans to meet on a monthly basis, going forward the council will be focussed on what needs to happen rather than spending hours discussing issues that are already identified.
The governor is expected to release a statement later today about his first NSC meeting.
We need a military base here as we are in the middle of the Caribbean bearing in mind the drug supply routes. Cayman Brac could do with a shot in the arm. A new prison and a military base there would provide that economic boost, and add to security.
Seems like still a lot of talking and more persons being hired to do nothing
Mr. Governor start with the government departments by house cleaning from the top civil servants not only immigration and customs all of the departments including the deputy governor’s office and the attorney general office. Mr. Governor where is Dr. Steve Mcfield and Dr. Frank Mcfield in the picture. Mr. Governor do not have the top guys brsin wash you get out into all of the districts have meetings and walk door-to-door to talk with the locals and get information first hand do not let the top guys stop you and Mr. Governor to let you know the politicians only visit door-to-door election time and that is every four years next time will be year 2021. Mr. Governor do not make thd big guys whisper in your ears that you must ignore the poorer class citizens of this country like what they have done and continue to do with their selfish greed and they still can not get enough.
“Crime is above politics”? I think Sir, that you will find some politicians right in the middle of the crime, some even leading it. Particularly in the deception, fraud, bribery areas…
It is a huge relief to once again have a Governor that is a diplomat and understands the role of a Governor. Unlike Kilpatrick who happily abdicated her responsibility for governing and did nothing to fight the rising crime in Cayman.
Best wishes Governor Choudhury, you have hit the ground running and are addressing one of the most important issues that these islands face. While of the role of NSC may possibly be valuable, the main crime fighting and heavy lifting in this area will be done by Commissioner Byrne. The working relationship between the Governor and the CoP will be more important in relation to fighting crime than the role of the NSC.
CNS, thanks for the info
Every time we have a new governor we get this surge of good intentions and all the oooh’s and aaaaa’s crowd and well wishers talk up they police bogus propaganda, but it would seem this time Mr Choudhury has come equipped and prepared to get down with us and not get caught up wid our so called elite floppy hat weed smoking drug taking varmit’s running round da place ya! Who for some mystic belief or reason “Must be deh bad weed dey smokin” believe they are the be all and end all of this island. Well i guess Gov no tea parties at Darts and no funky Lund fundraiser for you my friend. Your pigmentation is bit off too Sir definitely not their cup of wine and cheese weez breath . Oh dear what has this island come to when SIR William B Fartsworth is no longer dictating crime policy and the appointment of Mr Gilbert Mclean must have cause both a scorching heartburn and acid reflux for both premier AG and DG alike cant get their stool pigeons on the NSC mann tings rough.
Tara Rivers trusted with matters of national security
God help us all
And sorry but if the people of the Cayman Islands wanted Gilbert Mclean representing their interests they would have ELECTED HIM Ezzard, do better, break up this goddamn old boys club the PPM nomination is guaranteed be a party shill so the least you could do is not waste your nomination as well
Why are we constantly letting these retirees and ousted MLAs snake their way back into power
Ezzard keep your friendships and former peers separate from official duties
They need to start with the illegal tint and missing licence plates. That’s where it all begins.
Boy some of you really got a problem with my tint lol. I peel it off before inspection then slap it right back on again. I’m not hiding anything, this sun is too hot for no tint.
Then you are no less a criminal than the murderers, rapists and drug dealers in Northward.
Sounds good H.E., like that word, “Action”. Now lets get some accountability and do not give another dollar( $ ) till they can prove current expenditure is value for money. Very small Island(s), with enforcement personnel placed strategically and being proactive, all GCM locations can be reached in less 10 minutes. Holding up at the station and waiting for someone to call is not going to get the job done. Surveillance and being proactive is the key. Say, place personnel at Old Man Bay/ Queen HW junction and Frank sound/EE/NS junction that’s Breakers NS/EE covered others at BT central, Pedro, Country Side Savanna area, roundabout at Prospect/Red Bay and soon. Any problems seen/observed or reported can be approached from 2 directions at the same time decreasing response time and catching offenders. Stations should only be used to coordinate activity and insure efficiency. Yes there must be time for doing reports, that’s where strategy, planning and coordination come in. Please get some doers and ethical people with commonsense on that Board. The last Commissioner publicly stated the police know all the bad and want to be bad doers in our society. So what’s the problem, just put together a plan and work the plan, 24/7. Looking forward to the proactive “action” approach. Beware of those that just like sitting on boards. Anyone fulltime employed must prove they have the time to contribute effectively to the board, just being there is not good enough.
Looks like they are all having a meet and greet not a meeting on crime. Crime wont change here. it will get worse as the country grows and solely because Caymanians don’t know how to manage…ANYTHING!
How many “Caymanians” do you see there?
We need to become more like Singapore who will beat criminals for the smallest offense and execute the dangerous ones. No quarter. Singapore is clean and virtually crime-free. No fear of walking alone at night. Their economy has flourished because of it.
CNS do you have info on the membership of the NSC (by post – not necessarily by name)?
CNS: I checked the official website, which is hopelessly out of date, so I created a page on the CNS Library – see here Note that it appears the premier has not yet nominated a member of the civil society for the NSC, so as of today they are a member short.
Legalize ganja for a start and stop giving our youths criminal records over nonsense!
Maybe the rebellious youth should stay in their lane to avoid trouble? It’s not a secret that schedule 1 drugs are illegal. Be discreet and selective about your associations and mentors, or get what’s coming.
Dear sportsman, I,m certain you very well versed on expressing your opinions and beliefs.
However, in the real world, like the entire one we all share, “rebellious” youth do actually “stay in their lane”. Hence the reason you mentioned rebellious already. There is no need to double cross on your own beliefs sporty.
Additionally, I bet the real local “rebellious” youth are more discreet than you think! Hmm..has the RCIPS caught any real “rebellious” youths (i.e. – shooters, robbers, coke sellers)???
To sum up sporty, the said “rebellious” youths are already staying in their own lane.
How about some more gated communities please? Local lawlessness is out of hand.
Gated communities are not as safe as you think. It is more about prestige and egos. Hundreds of residents cycle, run and walk those gated communities daily, some even come park their vehicle eat their food and proceed to clean it, leaving the mess behind. What about anyone with access to a boat. Most inland residents are safer.
As a victim of a very traumatic incident recently here in Cayman, I applaud the Governor’s NO – nonsense proactive approach and will certainly be keeping a keen eye on the progress of the NSC, as I totally agree that the issues of crime have been identified – we now need solutions put in place as well as seeing them firmly enforced!
I would also like to congratulate Mr. Gilbert McLean on being selected by The Governor for one of the civilian positions of the NSC. I have no doubt that you have the best interest of this community at heart and will certainly play a very instrumental role in assisting with the implementation of new policies etc., and finding solutions to fight/deter crime in our country.
Best wishes to The Governor, Deputy Governor, Attorney General, The Premier and all of our MLA’s as well as all of our law enforcement departments as they join forces to tackle and prevent the fast growing problem of crime. Criminals need to understand that they are NOT in control and that the law applies to them as well and we are ALL to adhere to it!
I have been and I continue to pray for wisdom and unity for each of us as we come together as one to make a positive impact in the area of national security. We should not have to be fearful to enter our homes day or night not knowing if a criminal is in the privacy of our homes, nor should we have to be fearful of walking at night etc. This will require all law enforcement offices working together as well as the community. Remember… we too are the eyes and ears of our community – if you know something that can prevent a crime or assist in solving a crime – report it! It is our responsibility!
God speed!
It’s amazing how Gilbert is able to keep failing upwards!
You call failing to get elected as failing upwards, but I think that was more the choice of the constituency. Gilbert is very intelligent experienced person and has much to offer in this regards. Stop tearing down and let us all work towards stemming the crime flow. It will benefit us all. If you see something or hear about something illegal happening report it. The NSC cannot do it alone. Thank you Governor, you are a breath of fresh air. Where have you been all our lives?
Look at that picture look at picture says it all about the mess we are in. All missing from the picture is Mac and Alden who make up the Big Ole Dummy Gang BODG who are not only incharge of crime but responsible for crime Poor you Mr Governor the Cayman people share you frustration and pain! We have had not that amount about idiots get together since the 3 stooges formed
Good going your Excellency , make sure you do it from top to bottom .
Get down to work with the most inept and incompetent bunch of stooges the UK has in place in this territory. Who are totally out of touch with the reality of the streets who are totally responsible for the terrible crime situation we suffer from now. it’s their appointed minions who have corrupted and destroyed and displaced capable people from the law enforcement system replacing them with foreign interlopers who’s agenda is very murky and certainly not in the interest of the Cayman Islands. Sorry Cayman not much changes coming but bigger prisons and more laws to make us all criminals.
Why so sad? somebody rob you orwah?
