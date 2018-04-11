Governor gets down to crime-fighting work

(CNS): Since his arrival in the Cayman Islands last month, the new governor, Anwar Choudhury, has said that he is prioritising security and the battle against crime. Having already had several meetings on the subject with the police commissioner and other officials, yesterday he chaired his first National Security Council meeting — a body which he has committed to ensuring will no longer be a talking shop. The governor also approved the opposition nominee, Gilbert McLean, to take up one of two civilian posts on the NSC. The premier’s nominee is yet to be revealed.

The content of the meeting remains secret but Choudhury has been very open about his desire to fight crime and to support the formation of a border agency and coastguard to enhance law enforcement capabilities to tackle the rise in the smuggling of guns, drugs and illegal migrants, which many people now see as fuelling the spike in crime.

Speaking to the press recently, the governor said that the NSC would meet regularly and that he planned to address the main issues of gun crime and the overall general sense of insecurity about the rise in crime.

“We are progressing fast,” the governor said about early steps to knock the NSC into shape, but he said that what really mattered was action and what people see happening on the ground.

Choudhury has also said that he is heartened over the fact that everyone sees the crime problem as a national issue and above politics, but warned that it would not be easy to resolve, given the number of threats to security, from cyber to gun crime.

“There is a big list of things that matter to people,” the governor said about the criminality that has caused concern. “We hope that we can utilise the National Security Council to address these things strategically and help those in charge of operations, giving them the resources and direction they need to get on with the job.”

Choudhury made it clear when he spoke with the media that he is not a fan of meetings for the sake of meetings and that it was important to get things done. He said that the NSC needs to be action orientated, and despite plans to meet on a monthly basis, going forward the council will be focussed on what needs to happen rather than spending hours discussing issues that are already identified.

The governor is expected to release a statement later today about his first NSC meeting.

