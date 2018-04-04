Governor calls for balance over environment
(CNS): The governor has said that it is important to strike a balance in order to protect the Cayman Islands and that it is vital to protect the environment while protecting the country’s prosperity. Anwar Choudhury has stated on a number of occasions since his arrival that he will be prioritising environmental concerns and that he supports alternative energy and the expansion of solar energy. He said that an energy revolution is happening as technology develops and he believes that the conflict between economics and environment is getting easier to resolve.
Speaking to the press last week, he said he had not yet had chance to discuss the cruise berthing project with government but that he was looking forward to the conversation. Although Premier Alden McLaughlin has referred to the National Conservation Law as “ridiculous”, Choudhury said he had not got the impression from the premier that he wanted to water down the legislation. However, in light of the public concern about the port project, he said he intended to look very closely at the costs and value for money as well as questions surrounding the procurement process.
The governor said he believed in protecting the environment and economic progress, and getting the balance right was crucial but not always easy. Clearly impressed by the beauty of the Cayman Islands since his arrival, he said infrastructure development was important but required consultation, thinking and sensitivity.
“I will be coming at it from both sides of the argument: how can we protect what we have and protect our economic future,” he said. “It is vital that we protect our environment and secure our prosperity.”
While he fell short of stating that he could become a champion for the environment in the absence of government or opposition support for the conservation law, he said he did not get the sense that government wanted to overhaul the law.
However, Choudhury said that the people could rest assured that environmental issues were important to him. He said that he was a huge supporter of renewable energy and described himself as banging on about it since he was a teenager, and that as costs have fallen it has become a viable alternative.
He spoke about the greening of economies but warned that if business continuity is threatened, it is hard to make the changes, regardless of the technology and solutions to get to a better sustainable world.
Sounds like just as the rest of us he wants to see the beauty of Cayman remain but there always has to be some progress. The dock is sorely needed for our islands economy unless we want to be 100% owned by DART. He owns pretty much all the hotels now and hardly any Caymanians work for them.
Gov’na looks like Indiana Jones in that pic!
It’s interesting that people are looking to the Governor to say what will happen here. I support him giving some air publicly to certain issues, especially the environment, but people need to remember that the Governor’s powers are strictly limited under the Constitution to defence, external affairs, internal security, and the public service. The reserved power to enact legislation without the LA is limited to legislation that is necessary or desirable in connection with those areas (such as when police funding was forced through under the PPM administration). There is a further power allowing the UK to make laws for peace, order and good government. But that’s pretty much it. The courts enforce rights, the LA makes the laws and the executive makes the decisions. The Premier is the official head of government of this territory, head of its executive branch and leader of its legislative branch. A lot of the topical issues people are practically begging the Governor to address, he cannot directly do anything about. He has a constitutional responsibility and right to advise, encourage and warn (like the Queen), and to help him do that and stay in the loop, he chairs Cabinet and may add items to the agenda and call Cabinet at his discretion. But this government comes to Cabinet with decisions already made. So the most effective thing he probably can do is speak publicly and develop trust and rapport and respect with political and civic leaders and the community, which he’s doing. I just don’t want people getting their hopes up that he can direct or deliver change to them. The UK takes its territories’ autonomy seriously.
If the financial industry collapses and we have destroyed our natural environment please tell me what the Cayman Islands has left to offer?
“I will be coming at it from both sides of the argument: how can we protect what we have and protect our economic future,” he said.
Pretty simple. Don’t build the dock.
Banging on about it, eh? Let’s see him create concessions to those of us who actually use it. We do not want empty platitudes, we want action and with action, we want benefits for non-commercial entities such as Joe Blow average homeowner.
Great photo.
YES YES YES! We need to stop relying on importing expensive, dirty fossil fuels from other countries to sustain ourselves. What happens when the non-renewable fuel runs out and the ships stop bringing it? Enough sunlight hits this country each day to power it 10x over, we just need to start taking the (big) steps towards being able to harvest the free, clean energy for ourselves.
Good luck in stopping the misguided Moses, Alden, McKeeva, Joey and the GT merchant class. None have not connected the role of Cayman’s environment to the its economic and tourism success over the years. The dock is not a priority and does not represent value for money in it’s current format. Look at the cost and returns vs the current record number of cruise passenger arrivals as the key metric to determine the priority. A new EIA must be conducted to assess potential damage to the marine environment and impact to the seven mile beaches and crystal clear waters.
If the Guvnor does nothing else besides deal with crime and protect the environment from politicians and the developer class he will be a success.
