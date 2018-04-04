Governor calls for balance over environment

(CNS): The governor has said that it is important to strike a balance in order to protect the Cayman Islands and that it is vital to protect the environment while protecting the country’s prosperity. Anwar Choudhury has stated on a number of occasions since his arrival that he will be prioritising environmental concerns and that he supports alternative energy and the expansion of solar energy. He said that an energy revolution is happening as technology develops and he believes that the conflict between economics and environment is getting easier to resolve.

Speaking to the press last week, he said he had not yet had chance to discuss the cruise berthing project with government but that he was looking forward to the conversation. Although Premier Alden McLaughlin has referred to the National Conservation Law as “ridiculous”, Choudhury said he had not got the impression from the premier that he wanted to water down the legislation. However, in light of the public concern about the port project, he said he intended to look very closely at the costs and value for money as well as questions surrounding the procurement process.

The governor said he believed in protecting the environment and economic progress, and getting the balance right was crucial but not always easy. Clearly impressed by the beauty of the Cayman Islands since his arrival, he said infrastructure development was important but required consultation, thinking and sensitivity.

“I will be coming at it from both sides of the argument: how can we protect what we have and protect our economic future,” he said. “It is vital that we protect our environment and secure our prosperity.”

While he fell short of stating that he could become a champion for the environment in the absence of government or opposition support for the conservation law, he said he did not get the sense that government wanted to overhaul the law.

However, Choudhury said that the people could rest assured that environmental issues were important to him. He said that he was a huge supporter of renewable energy and described himself as banging on about it since he was a teenager, and that as costs have fallen it has become a viable alternative.

He spoke about the greening of economies but warned that if business continuity is threatened, it is hard to make the changes, regardless of the technology and solutions to get to a better sustainable world.

