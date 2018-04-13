Governor approves CJ’s service on Bermuda’s appeals court

(CNS): Governor Anwar Choudhury has given Chief Justice Anthony Smellie his approval to serve on the Court of Appeal of Bermuda. Officials said that he will make his debut appearance on the appeals panel in June, when he will be away from office in the Cayman Islands on leave, and that similar arrangements will be in place for his subsequent sessions in Bermuda. CJ Smellie was appointed to what will be his first international bench position following the recommendation of the Judicial and Legal Services Committee in Bermuda.

Smellie has served as a judge in the Cayman Islands since 1993 and was made chief justice in 1998. He was one of two justices chosen from more than two dozen applicants. The other was Justice Elizabeth Gloster, the vice president of the Court of Appeal in England and Wales. They will join three other senior judges on the islands’ appeals court.

In a release from the governor’s office in Bermuda, Governor John Rankin said he was pleased to make the appointments. “Bermuda is fortunate to be able to attract such distinguished jurists to maintain the quality of our Courts, providing service at the highest possible level for the people of Bermuda,” he said.

