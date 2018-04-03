Governor hopes to oversee civil union law
(CNS): The new governor has made it clear that the UK will not be pushing the Cayman Islands government to change the definition of marriage but he is hoping to see the government adopt legislation that will pave the way for same-sex civil partnerships and provide equal legal rights for gay couples. Speaking to the local media at his first press briefing ahead of the Easter break, Governor Anwar Choudhury spoke about some of the issues on his agenda, including the fight against crime.
Asked if he was seeking to change the marriage law, he said, “No.” However, emphasizing his support for human rights and equity, he said he hoped to see a national consensus on the way forward on the issue of civil unions.
“I think we are looking at having equality under the law through civil partnership legislation,” the governor said, adding that he was sure the government wanted the islands to be a place where people enjoy equality. Choudhury said he appreciated the issue was sensitive and he was genuinely motivated to listen to the community. But he said that after just four days in Cayman, he had encountered many wonderful, fair people with a generosity of spirit that he believed would support equality under the law.
The governor said he did not see a conflict with offering equality under the law for everyone with Cayman’s Christian values of love and tolerance.
“People have views that we need to listen to,” he said, adding that it was important everyone got a fair hearing. He said that people do not appear to want to discriminate against others and he hoped that persuasion would help change the minds of those who were against civil unions.
He also said he was looking forward to meeting with the Human Rights Commission over human rights issues to see where else work may need to be done.
This is so boring now! Just give the gays what they want! Seriously who the hell cares if two men or two women want to get married?! Just change the damn law and move on; we have much bigger issues to deal with!
I think the issue of crime is more important than gays civil unions
This is truly wonderful news, thank you Mr. Governor!
Why is this being done just before Easter time in this Christian society?
Its not done. They are waiting until just before Christmas to do it to really irritate you. WTF does it matter when its done? It is important it is done and this is a good solution. In one stroke he has kept the churches happy with no change n the law and accepted civil unions. Maybe it doesn’t go as far as some want, but its a long way ahead of where we were. CIG can also now say it was forced on them…Very eloquent and practical solution.
Religion is dying off more and more each day as more people become educated away from the teachings of naive people who, thousands of years ago, believed that the sun orbited the earth.
This is a happy reality – I look forward to these islands becoming less backward and more open minded. Peace and unity for all.
LOL
Because that’s the *really important* issue facing the Cayman Islands today.
It is important. You have Caymanians who are living abroad or separated from their family unit which is not recognised legally under the inadequate laws in the Cayman Islands. This is a priority in Cayman and should be legislated without delay.
Security was also mentioned, just not in this report. That will probably be in another report. Try to stay focussed.
From the perspective of the national interest, ie the UK interest, it is very important indeed.
Of course, sorry we will just sit in silence and wait for your approval before asking for the bare minimum of equal treatment
Somehow you are the person being wronged in this instance
The audacity of people
Why is this the priority of the new governor and the last one Helen Kilpatrick?
Because sitting back on bigotry and prejudice is wrong.
Such a priority that she did nothing other than mention it a handful of times?
It’s easy to fix, so just let them do it so they can move on to more pressing issues.
Good move Governor.
Some of us have been proposing the very same thing – much to the outrage of the opposers.
Now, I encourage ALL couples, gay or otherwise, to look about securing the legal positions of themselves, partners, friends (yes, that is also possible under civil partnerships) and children by way of these proposed changes.
The provisions thereof can often far exceed those of archaic and traditional marriage and family laws.
As maintained from the very beginning, civil unions / partnerships represent the BEST option – all things considered and given “equal” respect.
– Whodatis
*Off to a flying start so far, sir.
Once again, welcome to the Cayman Islands.
No, equal rights are the best option.
That bait is limp and soaked through Bub.
No sale.
– Who
For once, I agree with Who.
Separate but equal, is always the former and never the latter
Are we meant to thank you for offering crumbs as you spit in our face and treat us as outsiders and second class citizens?
Think again
Ok Bub…good luck with all that then.
However, if you take a breather you may realise that proponents of civil unions like myself are actually prepared to join you in the utilisation of its provisions.
E.g. Why should one have to be married in order to gain access to the health benefits of their partner’s employment, and or for children in one household?
The reliance on a marriage certificate to qualify as “family” is ridiculous – especially now when 50% thereof ends up in divorce.
Furthermore, there is a reason why divorce and family law is such a lucrative sector of the profession. 200 years of outdated provisions, snail’s-pace changes, and subsequent loopholes make for a “not fit for purpose” modern day status, and that translates into great potential for great profits.
Only a special kind of idiot would reject a superior standard for an inferior just to prove a point.
There comes a time when you and your friends should grow up, quit being rebellious and vengeful, and see the forest around you – not just the trees.
Cvil unions represent the best option of a middle ground and will prove to be the calming factor in this storm.
Why prolong a war that will ultimately destroy us all?
Is your ego really that big?
If so, you don’t even deserve the respect of dialogue as far as I am concerned.
– Whodatis
Except that’s not how laws work, Who.
Here we go….
…again!
Can we have some new legislation that protects law abiding citizens from the criminal element that is rapidly taking over our island?
Local criminality and corruption is best sorted by expanding the franchise. But you don’t want that. So tough.
Maybe talk to one of the 19 MLAs that are responsible for legislation
Um, if we didn’t already have that legislation, the things they’re doing wouldn’t be crimes…
How about we just enforce the current laws?
I was just scrolling down looking for someone to say that 8.48 am. Exactly. Is that the most important issue in Cayman today? How many persons will benefit from that? How many people are affected by our escalating crime situation? It’s a no brainer unless you solve both problems simultaneously. Not sure we will see that happen!
