Governor hopes to oversee civil union law

(CNS): The new governor has made it clear that the UK will not be pushing the Cayman Islands government to change the definition of marriage but he is hoping to see the government adopt legislation that will pave the way for same-sex civil partnerships and provide equal legal rights for gay couples. Speaking to the local media at his first press briefing ahead of the Easter break, Governor Anwar Choudhury spoke about some of the issues on his agenda, including the fight against crime.

Asked if he was seeking to change the marriage law, he said, “No.” However, emphasizing his support for human rights and equity, he said he hoped to see a national consensus on the way forward on the issue of civil unions.

“I think we are looking at having equality under the law through civil partnership legislation,” the governor said, adding that he was sure the government wanted the islands to be a place where people enjoy equality. Choudhury said he appreciated the issue was sensitive and he was genuinely motivated to listen to the community. But he said that after just four days in Cayman, he had encountered many wonderful, fair people with a generosity of spirit that he believed would support equality under the law.

The governor said he did not see a conflict with offering equality under the law for everyone with Cayman’s Christian values of love and tolerance.

“People have views that we need to listen to,” he said, adding that it was important everyone got a fair hearing. He said that people do not appear to want to discriminate against others and he hoped that persuasion would help change the minds of those who were against civil unions.

He also said he was looking forward to meeting with the Human Rights Commission over human rights issues to see where else work may need to be done.

