Foiled cash van robber gets ten years in jail

(CNS): The man who tried but failed to rob a cash van in George Town in February 2017 has been given a total of ten years in prison following a guilty plea in the middle of his trial. Jerome Cunningham (25) tried to hold up a van on Eastern Avenue after a cash collection from the Jamaican National Money Transfer office at Crown Square. Armed with a loaded Ruger P95DC, Cunningham shot the security guard, who was wearing a bullet proof vest. Despite being hit he was able to get into the secure van with the cash and close up the doors, foiling Cunningham’s plan.

The guard was wounded as the bullet penetrated his vest and caused an injury to his chest.

Cunningham fled on foot but the next day he handed himself into police, who also recovered the gun he has used in the attempted stick-up.

Cunningham pleaded guilty almost from the beginning to the attempted robbery and possessing the loaded gun but had denied the attempted murder charges, which resulted in the setting of a trial date. But after the trial got underway, discussions between defence lawyers and prosecutors led to that charge being changed to GBH and Cunningham then accepted his guilt.

As the judge handed down the collection of sentences to run concurrently, he credited Cunningham for his guilty pleas with a full discount and gave him a total term of ten years. He also recommended that the former barber, who is from Jamaica, be deported on his release.

