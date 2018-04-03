Experts needed to help support troubled kids
(CNS): Judicial Administration is looking for people in the community who have wide knowledge and experience in child care or law to join an important court panel. The Children’s Law provides for the court to appoint individuals to this panel that safeguards the interests of youngsters involved in court proceedings that could lead to care or supervision orders. The guardians ad litem help the court make a decision in the best interest of the child.
Successful applicants will be tasked with finding out the wishes of the child and independently assessing the case put forward by Department of Children and Family Services and by any parents or other parties. Relevant people have to be interviewed and reports prepared for the court. The guardian will need to be able to give evidence in court to support the views they have formed.
The deadline for applications for membership of the panel is 6 April.
For more information, contact [email protected] or visit the website
The court is not the only place needing experts in this area. The entire social services and child care system here is appalling, antiquated and run in such a cartel manner that they refuse to accept any reliable advice from experts and workers with specialist knowledge, instead making work life so awful for those individuals over successive years that they all end up leaving in despair.
Shouldn’t be too hard to find some experts… CNS commenters are experts on everything it seems!
A you are quite right. We also need a panel to investigate the parents, many of these children are not only fatherless, but were born unwanted, out of wedlock with a complete lack of responsibility from those involved.
No political rights, no interest.
On judicial website: “A briefing and familiarisation session will be held on Wednesday, March 21st “ Why only now share with public if the time has expired to get to know more about this important role.
The breakdown of traditional families has lead to multiple generations of aimless purposeless young people. Alcohol and drug use within families continues to provide poor examples.
Sorta like the rest of the world…you know USA, England, Phillipines, Jamaica, Honduras and all these kinda of places.
1
