Experts needed to help support troubled kids

(CNS): Judicial Administration is looking for people in the community who have wide knowledge and experience in child care or law to join an important court panel. The Children’s Law provides for the court to appoint individuals to this panel that safeguards the interests of youngsters involved in court proceedings that could lead to care or supervision orders. The guardians ad litem help the court make a decision in the best interest of the child.

Successful applicants will be tasked with finding out the wishes of the child and independently assessing the case put forward by Department of Children and Family Services and by any parents or other parties. Relevant people have to be interviewed and reports prepared for the court. The guardian will need to be able to give evidence in court to support the views they have formed.

The deadline for applications for membership of the panel is 6 April. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit the website

