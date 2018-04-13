ESO gets to work on annual business statistics

(CNS): Businesses are being asked to complete survey forms over the next few weeks as the Economics and Statistics Office begins its annual work measuring the economic performance of industries in Cayman for 2017. Forms were hand-delivered, mailed and emailed to businesses that produce goods and services in the Cayman Islands at the beginning of this week. The information owners provide will be used to inform the System of National Accounts (SNA), which estimates the total value of goods and services produced by the various industries here.

It will also be used to calculate the Balance of Payments (BOP), which measures payment to and receipts from the rest of the world.

Officials from the ESO said all survey returns are confidential as mandated by the Statistics Law and are exempt from the Freedom of Information (FOI) Law.

“The survey returns will be used exclusively for ESO’s statistical purpose. ESO officials emphasise that the survey results will be published in aggregate form only, with all individual information remaining confidential,” the office stated in a release.

All survey respondents will be required to return a completed form by 1 June. ESO staff will be available to assist entities in completing the forms. Survey forms and other information can also be found on the ESO website, or requested by contacting 244-4679 or 244-4600.

