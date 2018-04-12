Drivers warned of oil spill in George Town

(CNS): The RCIPS said that there has been a large oil spill close to the roundabout at the intersection of Shedden Road, Dorcy Drive and Crewe Road in George Town. Traffic is being diverted and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The police are also understood to be dealing with a crash by the airport fence in the same area but it is not yet clear if the two incidents are related. Police said more information would be released to the public shortly.

Category: Local News