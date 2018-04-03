Draft regulations published for Data Protection Law

(CNS): Government has published draft regulations in preparation for the implementation of the long-awaited Data Protection Law, which comes in to effect in January next year. The public now has one month to submit any comments they have about the regulations, which provide for exemptions to the law in relation to health, education and social work. The regulations also outline the rules regarding national security, law enforcement, legal proceedings and a number of other specific areas in which personal data is processed.

Jan Liebaers, who chairs the Data Protection Working Group, said the protection of personal data privacy is now a vital component of the digitally dependent modern world, and the law’s coming into force will bring the Cayman Islands on par with its international business partners and competitors.

“We encourage everyone to become aware of their rights and obligations under the Data Protection Law, and submit their comments on the regulations during the public consultation period, ” he said.

The law grants important rights to individuals and provides for certain duties of data controllers in businesses and organisations in both the public and private sectors that hold information on people.

The rights of individuals include the right to access their own personal data and know how it is being used, and to require that direct marketing cease. Data Controllers, for their part, must apply the data protection principles, respond in a timely fashion to requests from individuals for their personal data, and notify both the data subjects and the Ombudsman, who is the enforcement authority, of any personal data breaches.

The consultation period ends on Monday, 30 April, and members of the public can submit their comments and other input to the Cabinet office. At the end of the process the input will be analysed and acted upon, if valid and necessary, by the Data Protection Working Group, to adapt the draft regulations for approval by the Cabinet.

The regulations are available on the Cabinet Office website. Feedback should be emailed to [email protected]

