(CNS): British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has apologised for the treatment of the ‘Windrush generation’, people from the Caribbean who moved to the UK as children in the late 1940’s and early 50’s. Admitting that her ministry had behaved wrongly and their treatment had been “appalling”, Rudd acknowledged that some have been deported. Changes to immigration laws have placed some in the eye of the immigration storm, even though they are British by right after the 1971 Immigration Act gave all Commonwealth citizens living in the UK indefinite leave to remain.

The immigrants of the Windrush generation were invited to the UK to fill important gaps in the post-war labour market and many of them brought their young children, who grew up knowing no other country. Their parents arrived as British citizens due to the Commonwealth Nationality Act and later their children were also given the right to remain, regardless of whether or not they had made formal applications.

Recent revelations that some of these British citizens have been deported to Jamaica and other Caribbean countries and that many had also been held in detention centres awaiting deportation or had been denied services because they were unable to prove they were British has led to significant criticism and condemnation of Theresa May’s government.

Speaking in parliament just ahead of the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, which Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin is attending this week, Labour MP David Lammy described it as a “national shame”.

Demanding answers about the number of people impacted and how the wrongs could be put right, Lammy said people had been denied access to healthcare and lost their jobs, all because of the “hostile environment” policy implemented by the Conservative government to deter migrants.

The policy forces employers, landlords and public-sector organisations to check people’s immigration status. However, many Windrush immigrants do not have formal paperwork, so in addition to being denied access to critical public services, others were locked up and an as yet undisclosed number were deported to countries in the Caribbean where they have no ties.

Lammy, the MP for Tottenham whose own parents were part of that same generation, said it was “inhumane and cruel” that it had taken the government so long to act. The issue has been lingering for some time after letters were sent to the Home Office from regional leaders. It was not until the condemnation mounted at home, however, that the government acted.

Rudd admitted that immigration officers had been “too concerned with policy” and not sensitive enough to individual cases, after allegations that as many as 50,000 people may have been impacted because they have never formally registered their residency in the UK and their rights as British citizens.

She said a new task force would be created to help those affected track down documentation and all fees will be waived. She also pledged that all cases would be resolved in two weeks or less and a new website would be set up with information and a direct contact point. Rudd told parliament that she was “concerned that the Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy, and sometimes lose sight of the individual”.

