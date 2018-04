(CNS): A long-serving female customs officer was arrested on suspicion of evading customs duty following a customs operation on 5 April, according to a release issued by Collector of Customs Charles Clifford this week. The officer, who is believed to have been with the department for many years, has now been placed on required leave. The investigation is active and ongoing and the woman, who has not been charged, has been bailed to an unspecified date.

