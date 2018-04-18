Cops round up arson suspect

(CNS): Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from George Town in connection with the arson attack on two new RCIPS patrol cars at a garage on Walkers Road Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service stated in a short release that the suspect was arrested shortly before 3:00am today (Wednesday 18 April) on suspicion of arson and is currently in police custody as the investigation continues. The two cars were badly damaged in the blaze, which the police believe was directly targeted against law enforcement.

Police confirmed that the two new cars were at the garage to be prepared for service.

Category: Crime, Police