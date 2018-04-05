Cops dish out 341 speeding tickets in just one month
(CNS): Traffic police issued 341 speeding tickets throughout March, 187 of them over the last two weeks of the month, following enforcement operations largely on the Linford Pierson and Esterley Tibbetts Highways. The RCIPS said that while both of these roads have top speed limits of 40mph, a few drivers have been caught doing as much as 80mph, while others were commonly clocked at over 60mph. The operations have been in response to specific community concerns and police have warned speeders there will be no leniency.
Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit raised his concerns about how fast drivers are going on these two major highways.
“We continue to see excessive speeding in these areas and advise the public to always be aware of the speed at which you are travelling,” he said. “Our operations are ongoing and we will not be lenient on offenders. You not only put your life in danger while travelling at such speeds, but also the lives of your passengers and other road users.”
Since resurrecting the traffic unit, the RCIPS has been clamping down on drunk drivers and speeders in particular, but other offences are also on the radar and last month officers also issued 40 tickets for excessive tint.
The police are expected to be releasing the 2017 annual statistics for both crime and road traffic offences, which is expected to show another bad year for rogue drivers and crashes.
Only consistent, sustained enforcement of the traffic laws will yield long term improvement in Cayman. This level of enforcement must be maintained every day. Keep it up RCIP.
If you want to quadruple those ticket numbers spend some time on Shamrock Road along the Spotts raceway. That unpatrolled road is the Wild Wild West.
Question: have they busted the green helmet motorcycle monster yet…for anyone of his ongoing stupid stunts between vehicles
This has been going on for so long and we never see policing to stop speed violators. They should be visible every morning on Spotts Road from 6a.m. onwards. We have been putting our lives in danger every morning driving to work! Speeders, overtakers, negligent public bus drivers and school bus drivers should all be on the radar.
Crackdown!!!!!!
What is an expected revenue generated by these tickets? Where will this money go?
And 4 will ever be paid
let see 341 divide by 12 officers whoa that’s 1 ticket per officer per day for 28 days. Boy they working hard.
They could get 350 in one day for failing to stop at stop signs and running red lights.
They should be able to accomplish this each week. If I was a cop it would be ridiculous how many tickets would be handed out. Speeding, wreck less driving, dui,window tinting, speeding, wrec…………I’m repeating myself…sorry. Yeah, no problem….all day every day. Easy money for the government.
375 coming up for April . Do I hear 400 from the floor , anyone..? You Sir, in the front row
These road should be 50mph zone. Two of the few roads built well in Cayman. In regards to tint, go to the RCIPS, customs and immigration parking lots. You can ticket most of the government cars there.
Yeeehaaa!!!
Another stunt from the CIG to generate money that they stupidly destroy on a regular. Solve a dam case for once and stop messing with people who are usually speeding because they are running late for work or for some valid reason. #morons
There must be quota requirements in place, i.e. “go out and collect more $$$ for Government, we’re entering the last fiscal quarter and need to justify the funding we received last year”
How many officers are responsible for the pace of discovery at just 11 tickets per day?
Out of the 341 speeding tickets, how many will be paid ???????😂
Both by-passes should be at least 50mph
Headline – RCIP Do their job…………..this enforcement should be 24/7
Seems to me we’re spending tens of millions to build superhighways and keeping the same speed limits so we can collect tens of millions to pay for the superhighways…
No place on the planet writes tickets 24/7: at least be realistic
