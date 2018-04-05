Cops dish out 341 speeding tickets in just one month

(CNS): Traffic police issued 341 speeding tickets throughout March, 187 of them over the last two weeks of the month, following enforcement operations largely on the Linford Pierson and Esterley Tibbetts Highways. The RCIPS said that while both of these roads have top speed limits of 40mph, a few drivers have been caught doing as much as 80mph, while others were commonly clocked at over 60mph. The operations have been in response to specific community concerns and police have warned speeders there will be no leniency.

Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit raised his concerns about how fast drivers are going on these two major highways.

“We continue to see excessive speeding in these areas and advise the public to always be aware of the speed at which you are travelling,” he said. “Our operations are ongoing and we will not be lenient on offenders. You not only put your life in danger while travelling at such speeds, but also the lives of your passengers and other road users.”

Since resurrecting the traffic unit, the RCIPS has been clamping down on drunk drivers and speeders in particular, but other offences are also on the radar and last month officers also issued 40 tickets for excessive tint.

The police are expected to be releasing the 2017 annual statistics for both crime and road traffic offences, which is expected to show another bad year for rogue drivers and crashes.

