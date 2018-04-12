(CNS): A 50-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested for cruelty to animals in connection with a suspected cock-fighting ring, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has said. Community police officers and officials from the Department of Agriculture carried out a raid last month at a property in the North Sound Estates and seized over 80 chickens, including more than 40 roosters that had all sustained various injuries, which a veterinary officer determined were caused by acts of cruelty by the owner.

Further searches also turned up a large quantity of artificial spurs, along with prohibited biomedical drugs and other implements which, together with the types of injuries the roosters had, led the police officers to suspect that the animals had all been used for the purposes of fighting and gambling.

“While we are excited to have community officers interacting with the public and providing a positive face for the organisation, that is just one aspect of what they do. Enforcement of crime is the other side of the coin,” said Superintendent Robert Graham.

“Offenses such as cock-fighting and other illegal gambling often lead to other, more serious crimes, such as robbery and even murder. One of the major goals of the Community Policing Department is to put a stop to these kinds of activities before they have a chance to take root and escalate. As such our community officers will continue to proactively target all forms of illegal gambling.”

“Activities such as cock-fighting are not only illegal, but also subject animals to inhumane conditions and cruelty,” said Department of Agriculture Director Adrian Estwick.

“We are committed to combatting such activities while partnering with other agencies such as the RCIPS, and encourage the public not to support these activities either.”

While it has long been rumoured that cock-fighting and dog-fighting are happening within closely guarded illegal gambling rings around the islands, the authorities here have never busted any suspected organised rings until now.

