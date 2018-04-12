Cops arrest three after recovering illegal gun

(CNS): Two women from George Town and a man from Bodden Town have been arrested after Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers found an illegal pistol during a raid on Wednesday in Newlands. The RCIPS said officers had executed a warrant at the undisclosed Bodden Town house and recovered a Glock 17 automatic pistol and a number of rounds of ammunition.

The women, both from the capital and aged 50 and 27 years old, and the 31 year old man were all arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of an unlicensed firearm (ammunition). They remain in police custody while the investigation continues.

Category: Crime, Police