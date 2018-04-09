Colorado predicts 14 storms in 2018 season

(CNS): The first official prediction for the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season has been published by researchers; weather experts from Colorado State University and the storm seers are calling for 14 named storms, seven of which will become hurricanes and three of those are forecast to reach the higher end of the Saffir-Simpson scale. Although he predicts an above average season, the lead author of the early pre-season report, Phil Klotzbach, said it will not be as busy as 2017.

The experts said activity will be about 135% of the average season, compared to 2017 when hurricane activity was about 245% of the average season. So far, the 2018 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 1960, 1967, 1996, 2006 and 2011.

“The years 1960, 1967 and 2006 had near-average Atlantic hurricane activity, while 1996 and 2011 were both above-normal hurricane seasons,” said Klotzbach in a release about the report.

The report also includes the probability of major hurricanes making landfall and the Caribbean is facing a 52% chance of a storm making landfall, some 10% higher than the annual average.

Long-term forecasting for the hurricane season remains an inexact science but the aim of the forecast, which is now in its 35th year, is to give people a best estimate of the likely activity, not an exact measure. But it only takes one storm to make landfall to wreak havoc.

The CSU team will issue updates on the prediction on the eve of the season on 31 May as well as at the beginning of July and August.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather